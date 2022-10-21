Read full article on original website
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
Devastating pictures of historic Melbourne floods show how dramatically the city can be drenched - as south-east Australia braces for yet more rain
Extraordinary photos have re-emerged of the catastrophic 1972 Melbourne floods - as a torrent of water once again devastates parts of the city and saturates central Victoria. Historical images surfaced on Thursday showing the record-breaking downpour in February of that year which turned bustling inner-city streets into rivers and saw waves crash into buildings.
Extraordinary before and after photo shows the extent of Australia's record rainfall: Lake that was barren and dry during the drought is now completely full
Extraordinary before and after photos have emerged of a dam, highlighting the stark contrast between drought and floods in Australia. Fifteen years ago, Lake Eildon in Victoria's central highlands was almost empty at just 5.3 per cent full - a record low - and surrounded by dry, barren land. Today,...
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Hurricane Roslyn churns off Mexico's Pacific coast
Roslyn became a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday night, as forecasters expected it to make a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph late Friday night. The storm was centered about 255 miles south of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving northwest at 7 mph. Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force, and could become a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward, brushing past...
Heat, then floods ruin Pakistani farmers' livelihoods
Generations of Rahim Buksh's ancestors have laboured in the rice paddies and wheat fields surrounding Pakistan's hottest city, no strangers to intense summers or monsoon rains. "We would move to the cities and take up manual labour work if somebody helped us to get out of here," said Buksh, whose mud-brick home was flooded, like much of the surrounding farmland.
Australia issues flood evacuation orders as areas receive three times average October rain in just a day
Thousands of people across southeast Australia have been ordered to evacuate as two days of torrential rain triggered flash flooding in the area.Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania saw fast-moving water bursting river banks, after they observed more than a month’s worth of rain since late Wednesday, said officials.In New South Wales, a 63-year-old man was reported missing in flood waters, while another person was reported missing in central Victoria today, said officials. While no details of the missing person from Victoria town have been released,...
First Blood, Now Floods: These Farmers Are Battling Bandits and Climate Change
LAGOS, Nigeria – Chia Joy often had to wake before sunrise to make the journey to her rice farm under cover of darkness with her husband, Persoo. Sometimes, she needed to go in the dead of night. Joy, a 27-year-old mother of four, lives in a village in Gwer...
natureworldnews.com
Effective Groundwater Supply Management Might Be the Key To Mitigating the Effects of Climate Change in East Africa
According to a new study, better groundwater supply management might be the key to combating the effects of climate change in East Africa, where nations are now experiencing the greatest drought and food insecurity in a generation. rising groundwater offers hope for drought-stricken East Africa. The study, headed by the...
natureworldnews.com
As Hurricane Julia Passed From the Atlantic, 25 People Are Dead With Devastating Flash Floods in Australia
Throughout last week, a storm - Tropical Storm Julia, to be exact - was brewing. Julia began as a tropical depression and grew stronger as it moved from the north Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea. By Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Centre in the United States had declared Julia a...
watchers.news
Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” strengthening on its way toward Bangladesh
Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” formed in the Bay of Bengal on October 23, 2022, as the second named storm of the 2022 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. The cyclone is strengthening on its way toward Bangladesh where landfall is expected during the morning hours (LT) of October 25. At...
Southern England braces for flash flooding after thunderstorm warning
Heavy rain for much of southern England could lead to flash flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned.A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of southern and eastern England, including Bath, Brighton, Norwich and London, until 2am on Monday.A warning on the Met Office’s website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”The warning adds that transport could also be affected, including potential road closures and train cancellations.⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning...
Weather tracker: ‘triple-dip’ La Niña heightens drought in US
The US drought monitor declared 60% of the country to be in a designated drought zone last Thursday, with 34% in a severe or deepening drought. Although such conditions are not unusual in the US, with approximately 14% of the country having experienced severe to extreme drought every year since 1895, the extent of the current situation certainly is.
England and Wales braced for thunder and flooding amid yellow weather warning
A yellow warning has been put in place as Britain braces for thunder, heavy rain, and flooding.The thunderstorm warning covers much of England, as well as parts of Wales, and will remain in place from 4am Sunday until 5am on Monday.Forecasters warn that the wet weather could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage.A warning on the Met Office’s website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”It's almost in a sort of triangular shape. So it...
natureworldnews.com
Storms and Massive Hail Likely To Hit Eastern Australia, Along With Floods
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy rain, flash floods, and potentially destructive hail in regions of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia. Storms and giant hail forecast for eastern Australia. Rain, thunderstorms, and large hail are expected for most of the east coast, increasing...
earth.com
Inhambane Bay in southeast Mozambique
Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Inhambane Bay in southeast Mozambique. “Inhambane Bay is a deep inlet into which the small Mutamba River flows,” says ESA. “On one side of the bay lies the historical city of Inhambane, capital of the Inhambane Province, while the sister city of Maxixe, the economic capital of Inhambane, sits across from it. The province is the second largest grower of cashews, after Nampula, and it also produces coconut and citrus fruits.”
Gizmodo
The U.S. Is in for Another Super-Dry Winter
Don’t expect much relief from the ongoing drought out West this coming winter. La Niña is returning for its third consecutive year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this week. This means that Western states will continue to see drier-than-average conditions this winter. “Drought conditions are...
Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — and that could be altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
During thunderstorms, leaves from trees and other plants create mini electric discharges that can significantly alter the surrounding air quality. But researchers are unsure if this is beneficial or harmful.
