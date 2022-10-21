Christian McCaffrey joins 49ers, this short list of Bay Area stars

Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, carries against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. McCaffrey, now a 49er, joins a short list of athletes who starred both in college and the pros in the Bay Area. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis

It's rare that a Bay Area college sports star has had the chance to ply their trade professionally here.

McClymonds High School and USF legend Bill Russell was only a Boston Celtic in the NBA. Candace Wiggins and the Ogwumike sisters all became WNBA stars far away from Stanford, in no small part because the Bay Area doesn't (yet) have a team .

The San Francisco 49ers infamously passed on drafting Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2005, while Oakland point guards Gary Payton, Jason Kidd and Damian Lillard were all off the board when it was the Golden State Warriors' turn in those players' respective drafts.

Running back Christian McCaffrey — only the 10th Heisman Trophy finalist to hail from Stanford University — has a chance to join a very short list, in other words, after the 49ers traded a quartet of picks to the Carolina Panthers in order to acquire him on Thursday night.

McCaffrey accrued 5,128 yards from scrimmage and scored 31 touchdowns in three years on The Farm, finishing second to then-Alabama star Derrick Henry in Heisman Trophy voting in 2015. The Carolina Panthers selected McCaffrey No. 8 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and two years later he became only the third player in NFL history to finish a season with 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

The 26-year-old — whose father won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1994 and played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's father, Mike, in San Francisco and Denver — isn't the only Stanford star to suit up for the Niners, let alone Stanford's only Heisman finalist to play in the Bay Area.

There's Ed, a member of Stanford's Hall of Fame himself, as well as defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman. The 49ers — with Stanford alumnus John Lynch as general manager — drafted Thomas, the younger McCaffrey's former college teammate, No. 2 overall in the same year McCaffrey turned pro. They then signed Sherman, a longtime thorn in San Francisco's side as a Seattle Seahawk, a year later.

McCaffrey's college pedigree brings him closer in line with another Stanford star-turned-49ers staple: John Brodie, the 1956 consensus All-American quarterback whom the 49ers drafted No. 3 overall in 1957. Brodie was NFL MVP in 1970, and San Francisco later retired his jersey number.

Quarterback Jim Plunkett won the Heisman Trophy the same year Brodie was voted MVP, and the San Jose native spent two seasons with the 49ers after they acquired him in a trade with the New England Patriots. Plunkett moved across the Bay and donned the Oakland Raiders' Silver and Black in 1978, joining Al Davis' club before seizing the starting job in 1980. That year, Plunkett won his first Super Bowl and NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

McCaffrey's most recent comparables, if not his closest, are on the hardwood and the pitch.

McCaffrey joins the 49ers six years after he last starred for Stanford, just as Cardinal basketball legend Jennifer Azzi did when she first played for the San Jose Lasers of the short-lived American Basketball League in 1996. Six years prior, Azzi won the Naismith Award — college basketball's equivalent of the Heisman — and a national championship with Stanford. She was also months removed from winning a gold medal at the Atlanta Olympics, the Americans' first in women's basketball.

Brandi Chastain was two years removed from her iconic World Cup-winning penalty, and even more iconic celebration, when she joined the now-defunct Women's United Soccer Association's San Jose CyberRays in 2001.

Chastain was a three-time All-American — once at Cal, then twice at Santa Clara — with two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal under her belt by the time women's professional soccer leagues formed in the U.S. She later played one season for FC Gold Pride of Women's Professional Soccer in 2009, when the club called Santa Clara's Buck Shaw Stadium home.

Those are all tough enough acts to follow, let alone amid the hype McCaffrey brings back to the Bay Area as 49ers fans envision him alongside playmakers like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Based on what they gave up for him, the 49ers think McCaffrey is up to the task.