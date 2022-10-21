This bar is being applauded for the way it swiftly dealt with a woman's drink being spiked

This bar is being applauded for the way it swiftly dealt with a woman's drink being spiked

Weddings are celebrations of love between two people and promises to be with each other till the very end. However, it is also an occasion for strengthening your bond switch family. They play a major role in the big day and we all wish for our parents to be there every step of the way. Especially when it comes to choosing wedding gowns, every bride needs her mother's opinion and wants her to be a part of it. However, sometimes many factors can work against preventing this special mother-daughter moment. A mother who lived in a different state did not want this to happen and decided to show up, per The Independent .

Image Source: TikTok

The bride-to-be was left shocked when her mother gave her a beautiful surprise ahead of her wedding. Devan Williamson was in a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida looking for a wedding dress. She was coming out of the changing room wearing a potential dress when she saw her mother, Devan Williamson, standing there to surprise her. The 45-year-old traveled almost 700 miles to help her daughter pick a wedding dress. Devan immediately teared up and hugged her mother after she realized what was going on.

Image Source: TikTok

Devan posted this video on TikTok with the caption, "the best surprise for a special moment." The text inlay reads, "POV your mom lives in a different state and flew down to surprise toy." It has over 10 million views and 2 million likes with TikTok users finding this moment extremely touching. A user commented, "Awe! What a core memory for you and your momma. Truly special."

Image Source: TikTok

Another said, "The way she said “mommy” her inner child came out." A user shared, "I wish I get a surprise like that but my mom pass away over 2 years ago I miss her so much."

"My mom has been gone 10 years and I would still call her mommy," another added. "Oh nooo the 'mommy' just BROKE MEEEEEE OMGGGGG I can’t stop crying," commented another user. Her followers responded that they want to see a "mommy reveal" and she posted a video with beautiful pictures of her mother. A TikTok user commented, "most beauitful woman in any room." Another added, "you look so much like her."

Image Source: TikTok

According to Devan's Instagram, her wedding is scheduled for 30th September next year and preparations are going on. She is documenting her entire wedding planning on social media, giving insight to her 40k followers on TikTok.

She posted a video announcing her engagement on 2nd August with pictures of a dreamy beach proposal. The text inlay reads, "All my dreams come true." She went ahead to make several videos talking about her wedding planning anxiety and documenting pre-wedding photoshoots. Besides from this, she also documents her weight-loss journey in order to prepare for her big day.

Cats are beautiful companions for humans who serve as great indoor pets. These animals are known for their fun-loving and mischievous nature which everyone finds absolutely adorable. Artists have used cats as a muse and created some brilliant masterpieces and musicians have also paid tribute to these felines. Among the most amusing examples of this is the "Duetto buffo di due Gatti," a peculiar 1800s opera with uncertain roots, or "Funny duet for two cats" in English. It is credited to Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse, Gioachino Rossini, and Robert Lucas de Pearsall.

In a Youtube video with over 2 million views, two choir boys perform this lighthearted opera. They take turns reciting meows, some long and drawn out, some quick and very similar to how a real cat sounds, complemented by a piano. You can even hear the audience laughing in the background, clearly enjoying this unique music.

Although it is unknown who composed the cat duet, some assume it was written by the Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who wrote the comedic opera, "The Barber of Seville," among many other well-known works, per My Modern Met . One idea holds that the feline-inspired tune was composed by someone else but is based on Rossini's 1816 opera, Otello.

The best part of this duet is that the two young boys singing keep a straight face throughout as the audience around them bursts into laughter. A Youtube user commented on the video, "the way they both sing through the entire song with completely straight faces cracks me up every single time." Another shared, "The boys' voices are so beautiful but so damn funny! Gives me goosebumps, whilst pissing myself laughing! Meeeooow!"

Image Source: Youtube

A third said, "This just never gets old! The dark-haired Meow boy has grown up and is an amazing singer and absolutely GORGEOUS!" Western classical music is frequently associated with seriousness and precision. Many composers capture our complicated emotions and turn them into wonderful masterpieces that we can still relate to. So it's easy to overlook the fact that composers have developed methods to communicate their sense of humor with songs like this duet.

via GIPHY

In another instance, a father who initially didn't want a cat was caught on video singing a Whitney Houston song to the pet . TikTok user Shaan Renoo shared the beautiful video montage on the social media platform that garnered millions of views. Renoo's video shows his father, Kamaljeet Singh Renoo nicknamed Raj, 60, adoring their black-tipped British shorthair cat Angie, just a few months after he was adamantly opposed to having cats in the house.

Image Source: Youtube

Renoo opens the one-minute video by demonstrating how Raj repeatedly responded no when asked whether they could obtain a pet cat. A few months later, Raj is seen humorously bickering with Angie after she grabbed his sofa seat. He is then heard saying to the cat that "I will always you" quoting a line from the Dolly Parton song, covered by Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You." Incidents like these accurately explain how pets especially cats have become a person's best companions through everything. They can make you fall in love with them and you will end up reciting meows or singing romantic songs for them.

It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY , the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.

Young Briar's love for the creepy doll won the internet's heart earlier this year when Beard revealed how it came in handy during their trip to Disney World. "Yesterday we went to Magic Kingdom and Briar insisted on dressing Creepy Chloe in a princess dress and bringing her along. Because creepy babies need Disney magic too I guess? So I dug out Briar's Haunted Mansion cast member dress to carry through with the theme," she wrote.

"While eating breakfast at the Grand Floridian cafe, they brought out the cast member pastry chef to meet Briar and Creepy Chloe because apparently, she loves all things spooky. She said she adored that Briar loved the doll and at the end of the meal, she surprised Briar with an amazing spooky cupcake and a mini handmade chocolate Haunted Mansion poster. It was actually really sweet!"

"Then we walked over to Magic Kingdom where Briar had a photoshoot with Creepy Chloe. The photographer was eating it up and kept coming up with posing ideas for Chloe. I'm sure it was quite an unexpected change from her usual never-ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses," Beard continued. "Then we of course ventured over to the Haunted Mansion."

"There was a 50-minute wait to get on the ride but when they saw Briar, they immediately whisked her away into the secret 'Servants Quarters' where we got to see the keys to all rooms and the bells that ring to call the servants up. Then they popped us right out into the stretching room. The cast members were waiting for us when the doors opened to present us with official Haunted Mansion Caretaker certificates and to walk us right onto the ride. It was so magical!"

"So all in all, I guess the moral of the story is when your 3-year-old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll... buy the doll. Creepy Chloe might be stealing my soul while I sleep, but we are making the best of our time left over here," she added. Beard revealed that although Briar also loves regular baby dolls, the connection was instant when the little one saw Chloe in the aisles of the store.

"I'm always having to explain myself because we're walking through the parks or swimming and people are just giving me the weirdest looks because there's Briar just walking next to me holding this super creepy doll that's dressed up," Beard said. "I just feel like I always have to explain it like, 'Oh, she fell in love with this doll at Spirit Halloween and I'm just letting her be her.'"

Although Beard is yet to change her mind about how she feels about Creepy Chloe, her husband has reportedly changed his mind despite not being a fan initially. "I talked to him this morning and he was like, 'You know, maybe it is a good lesson that you love everything no matter what it looks like,'" she said.

Photoshop is a wonderful tool that can be used for several purposes. It helps businesses and individuals to edit pictures for different uses. A man named James Fridman is known as "the Photoshop troll" because he changes images for people on their behalf, but never in the way they expect. He frequently takes their requests literally, creating comically astounding modifications. Sometimes they are touching and wholesome while at times, his edits have hilarious results. When someone asks him to "fix themselves," he typically gives words of encouragement and support, per eBaum's world .

He has an aim behind it and that is to let people know that nothing is wrong with them or their bodies. The standards influenced by the entertainment industry lead us to believe that we should be chasing a certain type of beauty. Fridman is working to change this narrative. Here are 20 of his most incredible edits that relay this message:

1. A superhero

Image Source: James Fridman/Twitter

2. Fix a Birthmark

Image Source: James Fridman/Twitter

3. Replace my girlfriend

Image Source: James Fridman/Twitter

4. Elongate my wife's dress

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

5. Make me look "better" to escape bullying

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

6. Make me skinny and pretty

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

7. Clear my acne

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

8. Holding a pole

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

9. Better skin?

Twitter

10. Make me thinner and thicker

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

11. Make the picture look more "classy"

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

12. Make my boyfriend rich

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

13. Make me look "normal"

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

14. An aesthetic chair

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

15. Make my face a little less round

Image Source: Twitter/James Fridman

16. "Blur out my freckles"

Twitter

17. "Make me look thinner"

Twitter

18. "What if my skin was white"

Twitter

19. Remote boyfriend

Twitter

20. More natural

You can follow his amazing work on Twitter and his website.

Seniors who have made it in the long run with their love and relationship really know how to cherish it. This man clearly knows that and is trying to transfer that wisdom to his granddaughter. He calls his relationship his best build ever. The video starts with the text overlay saying "Grandpa spent a lot of time building things over the years. Carpentry was one of his hobbies. I asked what he was most proud of building."

The granddaughter curiously asks her grandpa, who is sitting at the table, "What's the thing that you liked building the most? Was there anything?" The senior just respond almost instinctively with the most beautiful response ever, "A good relationship," he says, before blushing and saying, "Anything for the sweetie pie," referring to his wife. His granddaughter is amazed at this response and asks him just to be sure, "You're most proud of building your relationship with Grandma? Is that what you just said?" Grandpa, fully smiling and blushing by now, agrees and says, "Yeah!" It's so emotional to witness pure emotion from a man who loves his wife so deeply. The granddaughter is amazed at the adorable response and says she hopes to find a man like him someday. Probably to cut through all the emotion, grandpa cracks a joke and says sarcastically, "Oh Jeeesh! Not likely." She says, "You're too good to be true," and we agree.

The video, posted 2 days ago already has over 3.9k upvotes and many people sharing it. Reddit users loved the video, with many saying it made them extremely emotional. A user commented , "This broke me, love it." Another user commented , "I gave this video an award I almost choked up when he said that." Reddit users were appreciative of seniors and the advice that they can give. "G-d damn old man and wise words! 🙌🙌🙌," a user commented . Another user commented , agreeing with them, "Some old people have some extremely wise things to say when you find a good one. When I was young and still learning about women I went to a chat room for older people to get advice. We talked for a while but I only remember one thing that was said. 'Foreplay is when you take out the trash without being asked.'" Another user shared , "His answers were so spontaneous.. oh gosh! Man knows some sh*t! No doubt." A user commented , appreciating the usage of sarcasm by the old man toward the end of the video, "Slaying his granddaughter with that 'not likely' 🤣"

via GIPHY

A similar love between two seniors was captured on a video that went viral recently. When Elaine and Morty Graff married in 1957, they never had their first dance. They'd had a recent loss in the family in the run-up to the wedding, which meant no music or dancing at the ceremony, according to Jewish custom. Elaine and Morty Graff never had their first dance as a result. But, nearly 65 years later, their grandson graciously donated the dance floor at his wedding to his grandparents, allowing them to have the first dance they had wished for all those years ago. It was a difficult time for the couple and their family. “As little dancing as I do, I wanted to dance with my bride,” said Morty, while Elaine joked, “Morty isn't a dancer, to begin with, so,” Elaine told Inside Edition. Elaine and Morty were unaware of the dance until their grandson, Zachary Graff, surprised them on the big day. The magnificent gesture from their grandson and his bride stunned and moved the elderly couple. Everyone in the room began applauding and cheering for the old couple.

via GIPHY

LA Clippers star Paul George has always been open about his mental health struggles. He spoke out in 2020 about his internal battles and how he struggles to keep them within. Recently, George unveiled a new collaboration that would assist individuals in need with access to free mental health treatments. In an interview with Fan Nation , he talked about why he decided to speak in 2020 even though there are very few NBA players who have publicly addressed mental health. "It kinda just happened on my own," George said. "But I'll be honest, I was one of those people that thought I was invincible, and I was stronger than any human being, and I could handle everything internally. It kind of just gets to a point where it overflows, and you don't have any direction, and you don't know where to go, and you don't have the answers."

He said that after a lot of thinking, he realized that he wasn't "perfect" and he can't have control over everything happening to him. All these feelings of turmoil led him to open up about his mental health and inspire others to get help. He reached out to multiple therapists throughout his journey and wants to help others do the same. Mental health still remains inaccessible around the world with no proper resources or enough medical professionals available. The stigma around getting professional help is also a big hurdle for inaccessibility.

He explained, "I think it's not talked about enough, as far as the mental health side. And, you know, it's here, it's very much here. It's a part of everyone's life. Everyone goes through something, everyone's been through something. Everyone has a story, and everyone has a reaction to their story."

The basketball player has gone through "various therapists" that have helped him navigate his life and relationships, and it had positive effects. He explained, "I'm a huge advocate that therapists are there to help. And it's not just a cliche of talking to someone like they actually will give you answers that you didn't necessarily see, or answers that you couldn't have come up with. So it's just good to get a different perspective."

George decided to do his part in destigmatizing and partnered with Better Help , a mental health platform that provides services directly to people. They have launched an initiative where they will be giving $3 million worth of free mental health services to people who need them. George said of his partnership with the platform, "I heard of what they were doing, and I wanted to be a part of it. I love what they're doing, bringing awareness to it, and I see this being a great step and a great chapter in everyone's life, to kind of be able to open up and just express themselves, and answer questions that they might have been afraid to ask. I think it's just a step in the right direction."

He also wants to shatter the narrative that athletes like him are "superstars" and don't have complex emotions. He said, "We go through a lot of stuff, and we put a bandaid on it by going out and competing. But once we're done competing, we go home, and there's not 20,000 people screaming at you, yelling your name, and cheering for you."

George's teammate, John Wall, is another athlete who has lately spoken out about mental health difficulties. George is happy that Wall chose to break his silence. He explained, "So many people can draw from his experience, and can find comfort in knowing that if John can do it, if John can be strong enough to say, 'Hey, I need help,' then I can do it too. No one is above those feelings. No one is above what it takes to say, 'Hey, I'm not okay.' So I was just happy for him, and I'm definitely happy that he found help."

He has a message for anyone who is struggling to get help for their mental health. "Regardless of whatever you're going through, there's always a brighter side," the NBA star said. "It's not the end all be all. There's a way to attack every problem or issue that you're going through. It might be dark for you at the moment, but there is an opportunity there. There is positivity on the other side."

There is something special about birthdays that make you want to shower your significant other with affection. Every year you get to spend with your spouse is a milestone, and when the birthdays are jubilee years, something brilliant in store is expected! We can definitely take cues from this husband on Reddit, who has gotten celebrating milestones down perfectly.

A Reddit user, who goes by the name u/Thund3rbolt, took to the popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile to post an adorable video of a woman tearing up at a surprise her husband had set up for her 50th birthday. In the video, a woman can be seen checking her phone, when an RJ on the radio suddenly wishes her a very happy birthday. The RJ says, "A very special happy birthday to Julie from Nottingham. Chris wants to tell you Julie how much he still loves you after 25 years together and he's so very proud of you."

The RJ also spoke about the location where Chris proposed to Julie, as well as their favorite music and the memories associated with it. Julie appears stunned at first but overwhelmed with emotion when she realizes what is happening, a few seconds into the video. Julie's husband can be seen passing into the room, seeing his wife's reaction, and appearing pleased with himself. Julie, dressed in a blue gown, bursts into tears, clearly amazed at the surprise. The video was titled, "Husband Surprises Wife With 50th Birthday Wish Over The Radio."

A user commented , "For god sake, someone give that woman a hug!" Another user commented , "This actually made me smile and I'm not a mushy person but it was just so sweeeet! You can see how much it meant to her." "Chris should put the phone down and go hug his crying wife," another added . "Guess hubby still got it! Keeping the magic real!!" another user said .

via GIPHY

Yet another user shared their own charming story, "That's so beautiful. I have a funny similar story tho. Mum used to drive me to school as a kid, I was maybe in year 6 on the way to school one morning, and unbeknownst to me, mum had rung LincsFM for a birthday shout-out to me in the morning. Anyway, me and mum got into some conversation that morning and she turned down the radio to chat, forgetting what she'd organized. It wasn't until we got to school that the headmaster said 'oh I heard your birthday on the radio!' And my mum nearly cried. I think it made me remember it more, but yeah I still find that hilarious!"

via GIPHY

A similar love story is grabbing at readers' heartstrings. Navy petty officer third class Morton "Mort" Block was 19 when he met the then-17-year-old Susan Weber on the beach while on shore leave back in the States. It was love at first sight for him. "She took my breath away," recalled Block, now 82, in an interview. "I knew she was the one. But I wasn't sure she felt the same way about me. I thought, 'I'm going to write my feelings down and put them to music.'"

As a trumpet player who dabbled in jazz groups from time to time, the sailor penned down a beautiful ballad for his lover titled "My Love." Over six decades later, the song he penned down for her is going viral on TikTok. "It's unbelievable. I never thought anything like this would ever happen, especially at this age," said Block, who has two sons and five grandchildren with Weber. "It's like a fresh start."

What's hot, steamy, shirtless, cute and adorable all at the same time? The iconic Australian Firefighters Calendar of course! Since being established in 1993, this annual treat of jaw-droppingly handsome firefighters photographed with endearing furballs and majestic horses has donated millions of dollars to Australian charities and has become the world's most popular calendar. As they celebrate their 30th anniversary now, the team of handsome hunks is back with their 2023 edition, the proceeds of which will—like every year—go to support medical research into sourcing better methods to treat severe burns in children.

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

This year we also have the chance to get to know a little more about the firefighters themselves. In a press release provided to Upworthy, the Australian Firefighters Calendar team shed light on the lives of some of "the real-life heroes who take part in the world's most iconic calendar." One of those firefighters is Dennis Fay, "a proud indigenous Torres Strait islander," who is a returned military veteran and a former world-ranked Muay Thai fighter "Along with his full-time job as an Aviation Firefighter, Dennis is now also fighting for another cause, something more important than anything he could achieve in the ring... the preservation of marine life surrounding Badu (a tiny island located between Australia and New Guinea)."

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Since the sustainability of the ocean is vital to his people's way of life, Dennis is doing his best to restore Badu's once-pristine oceans and beaches back to their former glory by recycling discarded plastic and transforming it into diving flippers. "Our hope is that by promoting authentic indigenous artists on our flippers that we can share our connection to nature with the world. Our aim is to repurpose something that was harmful to our environment into a product we can use back in the ocean to support the community. I have aligned our work with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals program (SDG), which is of particular importance to our island and the UN's Responsible Consumption and Production and Life Below Water initiatives. These programs are going to be very important in transforming our part of the world and providing a better way of life for my community," he explained.

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Another popular face seen in the Australian Firefighters Calendar is that of Brenden Purvis, who was a member of his local Rural Fire Brigade (RFS) from the age of 16 before he became a Royal Australian Airforce firefighter. "Serving in the Rural Fire Brigade with my community members inspired me to serve my country further. When I was old enough, I enlisted with the Royal Australian Air Force. Before I left for my first deployment overseas, I was also able to convince my Mum to get involved in the Wamuran Rural Fire Brigade organization too. Mum is still a serving member of the Rural Fire Brigade, far exceeding the number of years I was there. Mum’s involvement in serving our community fills me with immense pride," Purvis said.

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

The 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar features all the fan-favorite editions including the dog calendar featuring the firefighters with rescue dogs from Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine rescue. While the breathtakingly gorgeous horse calendar features therapy horses from Healing Hooves, the cats featured in this year's cat calendar were rescues from Best Friends Felines. There's also a special new edition this time around, featuring sizzling hot images of firefighters in denim. Since the calendar has become quite popular in the United States over the years, the Australian Firefighters Calendar will repay the love by continuing to support U.S. charities for the second year in a row.

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

"We are thrilled to be the recipients of sales for the Australian Firefighters Calendar for two consecutive years, the calendar funds will directly help support our Rescue Rebuild renovation at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island to allow the clinic to take in more animals every year and help reduce the stress for the wildlife and the staff," said Liz Baker, the CEO of Greater Good Charities which renovates animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, veterans housing and homeless shelters through its Rescue Rebuild program. Donations from this year's calendar will also help support the Council of Australian Volunteer Fire Associations (CAVFA) in the form of much-needed equipment for our army of volunteer firefighters.

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

As always, the calendar continues its support of the Kids With Cancer Foundation and works towards conserving Australian wildlife by donating funds to community-based organizations around the country, like Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital which provides all of its expert veterinary care free of charge and operates on the frontline of wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation. "For 25 years Kids With Cancer Foundation exists to practically help every one of the nearly 800 children diagnosed with cancer each year in Australia and make today easier for them and their families. KWCF does this by providing direct financial assistance in the form of payments for mortgage, rent, transportation, utility, and other bills or by supplying much-needed food vouchers and whitegoods" said Peter Bodman, the Director & Founder of Kids With Cancer Foundation.

You can purchase your copy of these steamy calendars here at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com .

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Image Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.

"Dear xxxxxxx, I wanted to firstly thank you for choosing my restaurant for your meal tonight, and I understand you had the biggest bill we've ever had on one table here. Unfortunately throughout the evening, I was made aware that your party's behavior was inappropriate towards Lily, who runs front-of-house," started the email. "She has told me that as a 22-year-old-girl she was talked down to, disrespected, and touched unwantedly by members of your group."

Skeet explained that she was left scarred by the experience. "I have spent the last hour having conversations with her that break my heart, make me feel like a sh*t employer, and a terrible dad, having my own daughter. Please provide your bank details and I will refund your entire bill of £1000 minus £100 that I believe you should have tipped lily, which I will pay directly to her, as you left no tip. I would thank you to never come back to my restaurant. Lily means a lot more to me than money. I also think you should assess the people you surround yourself with Lee," he concluded.

Chef Lee Skeet eventually announced that the rich diners didn't deserve to have their bill refunded and decided to give the bill of $1,200 to Lily. "On reflection, I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night. Sorry, I was a little bit angry and protective. I’m not going to refund the customer’s money. I’ve instead kept it and transferred to Lily x," he tweeted . Restaurant Cora serves just 12 guests in an intimate dining room, showcasing the best quality seasonal produce available each day. The guests are served a set tasting menu. Skeet has previously worked for Gordon Ramsay and made headlines in 2017 when he was almost killed after being crushed by a crane. A lorry carrying a crane mounted the pavement and crushed Skeet's leg. The lorry narrowly missed hitting his son who was in a stroller.

The chef was lauded for backing his employee. One Twitter user wrote , "Oh my heart...an employer that just touched my heart. Lee, I dont know you, may even never get the opportunity to meet you but know the world would have been a better place if all of us could have been like you." Another chef chimed in praising Skeet. "I am a chef. Can’t tell you the amount of times I have found one of our front-of-house in tears because of behavior like this. Bravo. Many forget that this is someone’s child and it is quite possibly her first job. Their first job should be one that sets them up," they wrote. Another added , "So happy to see an employer stand up so fiercely and unwaveringly for a member of their team. I do hope they had the good grace and respect to do as you asked. I hope Lily is okay after that dreadful experience and if I’m ever in Cardiff I will most definitely come to Cora."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021.

There's nothing quite like a bar that makes its patrons feel safe. While many men may not be able to relate to the feeling, there are way too many gender and sexual minorities who have felt vulnerable, scared, been attacked or sexually assaulted. Even something as normal as having a drink can turn into a nightmare if someone is going around spiking drinks. It was extremely heartwarming to hear about a bar that went to great lengths to protect gender and sexual minorities. Reddit user xXSlimi_Gacha009 asked on the platform: “Bartenders of Reddit, what was the weirdest/craziest thing you have overheard while making someone’s drink?” Reddit user Pinkyfitts responded with a story that surprised many.

Closeup shot of a man drugging a woman's drink in a nightclub/Getty Images

"Was sitting at a bar with a band. It was noisy and crowded. Some girl comes up next to where I was sitting and tells the bartender 'excuse me, but I just saw that guy ( customer) right there put something in that girl’s drink,'" they wrote. Pinkyfitts was unaware if there was a protocol at the bar to handle such a situation but was pleasantly surprised about what happened next. "I didn’t see the guy she pointed to. The bartender turns around and said something, I suspect a code word to somebody and BAM. Immediately all the lights go on, the manager steps on stage, stops the band and makes the following announcement: 'Attention: We have a report that someone in this room possibly drugged a young lady's drink. We request that all women here immediately put down your drink and don’t take another sip.'

The manager also announced that he would replace the drinks of every woman for free. 'If you are that young lady, we will notify you when you come to the bar. If anyone is feeling sick or weak please let us know,' the announcement continued. Wow. Lights stayed on. The band remained off. For a long time, maybe an hour. Cheers from the crowd and nobody complained. Don’t know what the guy did because I didn’t know which guy it was," wrote Pinkyfitts, before adding, "That place rocks."

Pinkyfitts spoke to Boredpanda about the experience. They said it was the first time they had heard someone report a drink being spiked. The incident allegedly took place in 2007 or 2008. They said it was a very old bar named Tipitina’s in New Orleans. It's a music venue/bar. "It’s not fancy, but has great music and is usually crowded,” they said. “The request to discard drinks with free replacements applied to women only,” added Pikyfitts. “There was no discussion of that but it seemed assumed that they were the ones at risk. I don’t remember any complaints, but I was just a guy in the bar, not working there.” There were also many reported incidents of drug-facilitated attacks at the time. “Roofies or date rape drugs seemed to be a topic in the news at the time," said Pikyfitts.

Bar veteran Kate Gerwin’s 2016 initiative at Bismarck, North Dakota, bar Lüft had introduced a way to help people who felt vulnerable. They installed a “Friends”-themed sign in the bathroom instructing patrons to ask for Rachel at the bar if they were feeling uncomfortable or found themselves in danger. The idea was inspired by Bartenders Against Sexual Assault, a community organization formed to help protect the industry and its patrons from date rape and other related crimes through resources and education, according to Liquor.com .

A person who worked at a bar in portland said they had similar codes as well.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)



