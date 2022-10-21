Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Taste The Flavors Of Wakanda With A Dozen Cousins
November 11, 2022, marks the triumphant return of the "Black Panther" movie franchise with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (via Digital Spy)." After the mammoth success of the first film, expectations are indeed high (via The Atlantic). Nevertheless, all eyes will be on how the film performs after the untimely passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. To boost the film's chances of success, marketing for the film is going all out (via Marvel). This has included traditional means like television and radio ads to more novel and unexpected partnerships.
Sonic Just Dropped A New Steak Butter Bacon Burger For A Limited Time
Plenty of delicious meals can be conveniently picked up at the drive-thru window, but let's face it: a good steak dinner probably isn't one of them. Now, that's not to say it hasn't been done before; according to Munchies, Las Nenas Steakhouse in Punta del Este, Uruguay started selling high-quality cuts of meats via drive-thru in 2017. However, on any average day, pulling up to your favorite fast food eatery more than likely isn't going to have you eating a meal on par with those served at Texas Roadhouse, which Mashed readers dubbed to be the chain steakhouse with the best meat in a survey earlier this year.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Honest To Goodness Wants To Give You A Trip To Sri Lanka Ahead Of Its New Dairy Creamers Release
Do people fall into a meditative state when you speak? (Because you're so darn peaceful, not because you drone on about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing drama.) Is Om Shanti your middle name? Is your idea of bliss to influence the masses?. If you answered yes to any of those questions,...
What Happened To Rumi Spice After Shark Tank?
Without a doubt, we've seen some of the best foods on "Shark Tank." From mushroom jerky to condiment slices, "Shark Tank" has featured countless innovative food items over the course of its 14 seasons (per IMDb). One such innovation appeared on Season 8, Episode 23 in 2017 when three combat...
Trader Joes' New 'Witches Brew' Is Turning Heads On Instagram
It's officially Halloween season and retailers across the country are in full swing with the spooky seasonal merchandise. For example, Aldi has been wowing customers with Halloween-shaped pizzas this month, and last week, someone on Instagram found Costco's Halloween-themed ravioli. And what better way to spice up witchy season than...
You Can Now Buy Water And Wine In The Same Box
Negroni sbagliatos may be the hot cocktail at the moment, but just like any TikTok trend, this one, too, will likely fade. In just a matter of time, bartenders will stop running out of Campari, and as the holiday season quickly approaches, liquor and grocery stores will also probably start seeing consumers purchasing less of the "broken" Negroni ingredients, as well — possibly in favor of a few bottles of wine. Per a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 70% of alcohol buyers were expected to purchase some type of vino during the holidays last year (via Forbes). With Financial News Media reporting that the demand for wine is currently "booming" in the U.S., sales this year may very well look the same.
Aldi Just Dropped A Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. No matter which holiday you observe, once Thanksgiving dessert has been cleaned up, the countdown until the next holiday begins. Cue the snow and whip up the eggnog!. Since the 19th century, Christians have observed the lead-up to Christmas with...
Dairy Queen's Cheesy Dude Sandwich Is Making A Comeback
Dairy Queen gets a lot of attention for its frozen desserts, but the fast-food eatery doesn't usually go out of its way to try to compete in the entrée part of the menu. It does dessert and does it well, so why bother trying to get people to eat a coney when they're going to come for a Blizzard after they've mowed through their Whopper or Big Mac? Well, now The Queen is changing her tune and trying to get people in the doors for a full meal, not just the sugar at the end.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Returning Thanksgiving-Inspired Burrito
Every fall, the internet floods with savvy shoppers sharing their Trader Joe's fall favorites, from butternut squash mac n cheese and pumpkin ravioli to spiced cider and cinnamon bun spread. You know, the cold weather classics. However, not all of Trader Joe's fall foods are as widely celebrated. Its Thanksgiving-inspired burrito, for example, recently started a squabble on Instagram when shoppers couldn't agree on whether or not the burrito is a good product.
GBBO S'mores Challenge Is Infuriating American Fans
Long-running Channel 4 hit "The Great British Baking Show" (or "Bake Off" as it's known across the pond) brings together 12 competitors from around Britain to compete for the title of UK's Best Amateur Baker. Over 10 episodes, the bakers participate in weekly challenges, such as the show's signature challenges; a signature bake to show off a go-to recipe; the technical bake, a grueling challenge where everyone bakes the same recipe; and the showstopper bake, where bakers are asked to create elaborate and inventive masterpieces that "call for a professional standard in taste and appearance" (per The Great British Bake Off).
Crumbl Cookies Fans Are Not Impressed With Its Candy Ridden Weekly Lineup
There was a time when it felt like Subway was the only quick-service restaurant where on-the-go customers could buy a warm cookie (it might sound unusual, but there are even die-hard Subway cookie fans out there). However, these days, there are actually a plethora of cookie chains from which you can purchase a warm, scrumptious, and splendidly sugar-coated treat.
Antoni Porowski's Dynamic Poutine Is Also An Insight Into Canadian Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you think of Canadian cuisine, a number of foods likely come to mind: hodge-podge, figgy duff, pâté chinois, fricot, and poutine, just to name a few (per TasteAtlas). Poutine, for one, is considered Canada's signature dish. Antoni...
Carl's Jr. Is Testing Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Sandwiches
Pesto has been around since the 16th century, according to Stir and Taste. It comes from northern Italy, and though it may look like watery guacamole, it's actually basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts in olive oil. It's been slowly growing in popularity since the 1980s, says Saveur, and it's become nearly as commonly known as ketchup. Yet it's rare to see pesto mixed into the menus of fast-food restaurants. But Carl's Jr. is looking to change that with its new pesto mozzarella chicken sandwiches.
Aldi's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Will Keep Fans Warm This Winter
Fall is well underway and the smells and tastes of the holiday season are upon us. It's finally cool enough to curl up with a hot pumpkin spice latte or peppermint mocha. For kids and adults alike, the allure of opening a brand new present certainly makes the holiday season even better. While many have to wait until December to open presents, the invention of advent calendars gives us the joy of immediate gratification with a small gift each day.
The Best Meal Every State Has To Offer According To The Best Thing I Ever Ate
Some may dismiss American cuisine as derivative, disgusting, or just bad. But there are ardent fans out there. One journalist from the Huffington Post proudly and ardently proclaims that American cuisine isn't just great, it's among the best of the best. After all, the country spans the width of a continent, houses people from every walk of life, and has many ingredients at its disposal — there is a lot of room for downright good cooking in the States.
Leslie Jordan's Typically Wry Response To The Hot Dog-Sandwich Debate Is Why He Was A Treasure
The question of whether or not the classic American backyard barbecue dish, the hot dog, is a sandwich has been long-debated. This controversial topic has plagued us for years with many people still disagreeing on an answer. It is two pieces of bread with something in the middle of it, shouldn't that mean it qualifies as a sandwich? Not to be cheesy, but Merriam-Webster defines a sandwich as "two or more pieces of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." To us, that makes it seem like a hot dog would fit under that category, but people can't seem to agree.
The Heartbreaking 2019 Death Of Chopped's Fatima Ali
Born in 1989 in Lahore, Pakistan, chef Fatima Ali left her home at age 18. After launching a promising career in the cutthroat world of cooking, the "Chopped" contestant and "Top Chef" star died of cancer on January 25, 2019, per The New York Times. A few months before her untimely death, she expressed the struggles of her diagnosis with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bone and soft tissue, in Bon Appétit. In her journey to treat the illness, Ali underwent surgery that permanently hindered the range of motion in her left arm. Her experiences with chemotherapy left her often unable to stomach the same foods she once loved, she confessed in an earlier article for Bon Appétit.
Why Bake Off: Extra Slice's 'Dino' Cake Left Everyone In Stitches
For lovers of "The Great British Bake Off," Jo Brand has a hilarious spinoff — "An Extra Slice." According to the show's website, "An Extra Slice" gives fans not only additional interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series, but also offers the chance for fans to share their own baking attempts — whether they are above average or less than stellar.
