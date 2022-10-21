Read full article on original website
Juan Jose
2d ago
Kirkmeyer is well qualified and been endorse by many news organizations and departments. This is another hit piece by the partisan Left who can't win elections by merit just hyperbole and lies
Unity my Ass
2d ago
Libs will never be real Americans. Pretty sad that they are fake just like the media that they pay attention too
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Democrats campaigning in Aurora warn that Republicans will reverse gun laws if elected
AURORA | Democratic candidates up and down the ballot told supporters in Aurora this weekend that gun control, and preserving changes they’ve already made, is at stake this midterm election cycle. Shannon Watts, the founder of national activist group Moms Demand Action, attended the gathering at the Aurora Municipal...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
State Senate Candidate Tim Walsh Said He Would Ban Abortion
Colorado state Senate Candidate Tim Walsh, who’s running for a Jefferson County Senate seat, launched an ad this month claiming that his opponents were “outright” lying in an advertisement that stated he wants an abortion ban in Colorado. However, Walsh told a group of Republicans in March...
coloradopolitics.com
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only...
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot
You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
realvail.com
Solomon lands on Colorado’s long list of election conspiracy candidates on Nov. 8
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right
(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
Court declines to hear appeal on Colorado recall effort
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has let stand a lower court judge’s ruling that postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against state Sen. Kevin Priola, who switched parties to Democrat to protest what he called the GOP’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Supreme Court declined without comment to hear the appeal by Advance Colorado Action, a conservative group backing the circulation of recall petitions in Priola’s suburban Denver district. It issued its decision on Tuesday. The lower court’s preliminary injunction temporarily enhanced Democrats’ ability to retain a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House. A recall committee began collecting voter signatures soon after Priola announced his party switch in August, citing his disgust with the Republican Party’s tolerance of persistent assertions that the 2020 vote was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false.
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Rep. Lauren Boebert Slips Up Over 'President Biden' Remark In Awkward Speech
The Colorado Republican has supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and voted to overturn the results.
Colorado’s newest congressional seat candidates cozy up to Latino voters
The two candidates vying for the first-ever seat in Colorado's newest congressional district, the 8th District, attended a Latino forum held at the University of Northern Colorado.
Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
broomfieldleader.com
Voter guide: Where Colorado State Board of Education candidates stand on 9 issues
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Colorado’s State Board of Education is growing from seven to nine seats, and political control of the body that sets education policy could...
Frozen in time: A brief history of ice harvesting in Colorado
As Colorado was coming into shape as a state, so too were blocks of ice cut from lakes, ponds and streams. Residents, after all, needed a way to preserve their perishables. Indeed, the commodity wasn’t so easy to come by back then. Here’s a brief history of the industry that grew with the state’s biggest populations:
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats running in top-ticket statewide races lead challengers by double-digit margins, poll shows
The Democrats topping the ticket statewide in Colorado hold big leads over their Republican challengers as voters begin to receive ballots, a new poll released Wednesday by a Democratic firm shows. The Global Strategy Group's Rocky Mountaineer poll, conducted Oct. 6-11 in partnership with ProgressNow Colorado, found Democratic Gov. Jared...
