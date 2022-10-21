ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Juan Jose
2d ago

Kirkmeyer is well qualified and been endorse by many news organizations and departments. This is another hit piece by the partisan Left who can't win elections by merit just hyperbole and lies

Unity my Ass
2d ago

Libs will never be real Americans. Pretty sad that they are fake just like the media that they pay attention too

coloradotimesrecorder.com

State Senate Candidate Tim Walsh Said He Would Ban Abortion

Colorado state Senate Candidate Tim Walsh, who’s running for a Jefferson County Senate seat, launched an ad this month claiming that his opponents were “outright” lying in an advertisement that stated he wants an abortion ban in Colorado. However, Walsh told a group of Republicans in March...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot

You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Court declines to hear appeal on Colorado recall effort

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has let stand a lower court judge’s ruling that postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against state Sen. Kevin Priola, who switched parties to Democrat to protest what he called the GOP’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Supreme Court declined without comment to hear the appeal by Advance Colorado Action, a conservative group backing the circulation of recall petitions in Priola’s suburban Denver district. It issued its decision on Tuesday. The lower court’s preliminary injunction temporarily enhanced Democrats’ ability to retain a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House. A recall committee began collecting voter signatures soon after Priola announced his party switch in August, citing his disgust with the Republican Party’s tolerance of persistent assertions that the 2020 vote was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Voter guide: Where Colorado State Board of Education candidates stand on 9 issues

Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Colorado’s State Board of Education is growing from seven to nine seats, and political control of the body that sets education policy could...
COLORADO STATE

