City crews respond to minor sewage spill

SAVANNAH (Oct. 21) – City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill yesterday at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah.

The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated 6,300 gallons spilled before being corrected. This is classified as a minor spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines. Any spill under 10,000 gallons is considered a minor spill.

Spill notification is being made via news release and area signage. All agencies (Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Health Department and the City of Savannah Office of Marketing and Communications) were notified per state guidelines.