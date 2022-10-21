RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion and among the top players in the world. Put a baseball bat in his hands, and it’s a different story. One of his highlights this year was taking part in batting practice right before the Major League Baseball lockout ended. He struck out on three pitches. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. Thomas had no chance. He calls it one of the coolest memories of the year. Elsewhere in golf, the PGA Tour says top players are now allowed to miss one of its new elevated events and still collect their bonus from the Player Impact Program.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO