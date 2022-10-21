Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
Idaho8.com
Harper gets World Series moment while Trout’s wait continues
Bryce Harper and Mike Trout both came to the big leagues in the early 2010s and have grown from teenage sensations to mature superstars. Now Harper has had his big postseason moment, clubbing a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to send the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. Meanwhile, Trout’s wait continues. Harper’s recent success magnifies how little team success and postseason baseball Trout has seen. Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have reached the postseason just once during his 12-year career, back in 2014.
Dodgers Will Have Plenty of NL West Competition for Aaron Judge
An anonymous source says the Giants are determined to sign potential Dodgers free agent target Aaron Judge no matter the cost.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal. Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami. Former manager Don Mattingly’s contract expired at the end of the season.
Miami Marlins name Skip Schumaker as their new manager following Don Mattingly's departure after seven years with the team
The Miami Marlins hired St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their new manager on Tuesday. Schumaker, 42, replaces Don Mattingly, who stepped down as Marlins skipper after seven seasons. 'I'm very excited and grateful that Bruce (Sherman, chairman and principal owner), Kim (Ng, general manager), and the...
Idaho8.com
Padres would like to have Soto ‘for many years to come’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year. They will also begin pondering a long-term deal for superstar Juan Soto, their marquee trade-deadline acquisition who was heating up just as the Padres were eliminated in the NL Championship Series by Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, three wins shy of the World Series. General manager A.J. Preller says the team will begin exploring the possibility of a multiyear contract for the 24-year-old Soto.
Idaho8.com
Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion and among the top players in the world. Put a baseball bat in his hands, and it’s a different story. One of his highlights this year was taking part in batting practice right before the Major League Baseball lockout ended. He struck out on three pitches. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. Thomas had no chance. He calls it one of the coolest memories of the year. Elsewhere in golf, the PGA Tour says top players are now allowed to miss one of its new elevated events and still collect their bonus from the Player Impact Program.
Idaho8.com
Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advance to the World Series
The Houston Astros are once again heading for the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the best-of-four League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win Sunday, the Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in six years and will now face the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series earlier on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units. The Cowboys are giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and has one start in the five games he has played. Dallas is the fourth club for Hankins in 10 seasons.
Idaho8.com
Two players ejected in scuffle between Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors
The Miami Heat’s 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors was almost the secondary story from a game that was stopped for several minutes after a scuffle between Miami’s Caleb Martin and Toronto’s Christian Koloko. After scrapping for a rebound midway through the third quarter, Martin was whistled...
Comments / 0