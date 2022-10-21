Iron is a crucial nutrient. Most of the iron in the body is contained in red blood cells, as part of hemoglobin, which is the molecule that ferries oxygen in the blood. There are two proteins that can take iron into cells when it's needed. If these proteins are not functional, such as in a mouse model, severe iron deficiency or anemia occurs. The levels of neutrophils, one part of the innate immune system, also drop significantly. This seems to undermine another aspect of immunity - iron deficiency is known to be a way to fight infection.

1 DAY AGO