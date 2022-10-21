Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
labroots.com
Genetic insight into a Neandertal community
49,000 years ago, deep in the Altai Mountains of Siberia lived a teenage girl who lost a tooth. That tooth would be found by scientists centuries later, and provide the first clues into the social structure of the Neandertals. This tooth provided the basis for sequencing the genome of several individuals, revealing a father-daughter pair (the daughter is to whom that tooth belonged) and other insights into the social structure of our ancestors.
labroots.com
How Plants Respond to Smoke, and How it Could Affect Farming in the Future
Wildfires have been blazing around the world, and in the past few years, their frequency and intensity have only increased. We often hear, for example, about how large and devastating forest fires are in California, often brought on by a range of changes to the area’s climate. In fact, researchers often point to climate change as a reason why forest fires are becoming more intense and more frequent.
labroots.com
Studies Highlight Danger Air Pollution Poses to Fetuses & Infants
A recent report in Lancet Planetary Health has shown that when humans are developing in the womb, they can be exposed to the harmful effects of air pollution. Black carbon particles are released by vehicles, power plants that burn coal, and other things that burn fossil fuels. Black carbon makes up a significant proportion of air pollution. Now researchers have determined that black carbon particles can cross the placental barrier and reach organs like the liver, lungs, and brain that are developing in the fetus. The fetal exposure is proportional to how much exposure the mother gets.
labroots.com
Cloud Cradles Haunted by Dark Planets
Where they roll in their horror unheeded, without knowledge or lustre or name. In a December 2021 study published in Nature Astronomy, an international team of researchers led by the University of Bordeaux in France estimated that there might exist billions of undiscovered starless planets freely floating throughout the cosmos, also known as Free Floating Planets (FFPs). This study has the potential to help us better understand planetary origin and evolution in the universe.
labroots.com
Binary Pair of Stars Creates "Fingerprint" in Space
A new paper published in Nature Astronomy includes a new image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that reveals at least 17 dust shells that were created by a rare type of star and its companion. The image shows over a century of dust production from this star system and highlights the capabilities and sensitivity of JWST. For comparison, in former images taken with ground-based telescopes, astronomers were only ever able to observe 2 dust shells.
labroots.com
The Neurobiology of Impulsivity in Children
McGill University researchers have developed a genetically based score to identify young children who are at risk of impulsive behavior. The researchers investigated the association between an expression-based polygenic score (ePRS) based on corticolimbic-specific DCC gene co-expression networks and impulsivity-related phenotypes. The study published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated a connection between lower ePRS scores and higher measurements of impulsive choice in children. The researchers confirmed that the corticolimbic DCC-ePRS can serve as a novel type of marker for impulsivity-related phenotypes. Mental health disorders such as depression and substance abuse that commonly manifest in adolescence abuse have been linked to impulsivity, so this study has implications for designing effective pediatric and adolescent therapeutic interventions.
labroots.com
Black Hole "Wobble" Wobbles Researchers
In a recent study published in Nature, an international team of researchers led by Cardiff University in the United Kingdom have observed a binary black hole system that exbibits peculiar behavior, the orbit between the two massive bodies appears to be wobbling back and forth like a spinning top known as precession, which was predicted by Einstein’s theory of gravity. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the development of black holes, which are the most destructive force in the universe.
labroots.com
The Downside of Eating Late
Thinking of having a midnight snack? Think again. That midnight snack you crave can contribute to an increased risk of obesity, and an increase in body fat, keeping one from successfully losing weight. Nearly half of the U.S. adult population is considered obese. Obesity can result in chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other health-related problems.
labroots.com
The Double-Edged Sword of Iron Deficiency
Iron is a crucial nutrient. Most of the iron in the body is contained in red blood cells, as part of hemoglobin, which is the molecule that ferries oxygen in the blood. There are two proteins that can take iron into cells when it's needed. If these proteins are not functional, such as in a mouse model, severe iron deficiency or anemia occurs. The levels of neutrophils, one part of the innate immune system, also drop significantly. This seems to undermine another aspect of immunity - iron deficiency is known to be a way to fight infection.
Comments / 0