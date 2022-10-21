Read full article on original website
Lake Pueblo State Park Canyon Loop
Distance2.57 mi Elev Gain276 ft My Time1 hr 1 min DifficultyEasy Closest TownPueblo Food NearbyGray’s Coors Tavern. The Canyon loop in Lake Pueblo State Park is an easier hike that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The loop has some lake views, mesa views, and takes you into a canyon. A nice hike that easier but still takes some skill because of some narrow hiking.
Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park are searching for an adult who went missing after three kayaks got caught up in high winds and rough waters Sunday, killing one adult and injuring a child.
KRDO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Two people are dead, and a toddler is in the hospital after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp in Lake Pueblo State Park, according to park officials. At a little before 6 P.M. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers found a body they were searching for...
KRDO
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
fatmanlittletrail.com
Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo
On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
Two kayakers are dead, and a child airlifted Sunday afternoon after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo
KKTV
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Cat adoption sale now through Oct. 30 at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking for a feline friend this month, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is the purrrrrfect place to go!. And that’s because right now through Oct. 30, cats 1-year and older can be adopted for half-price!. Whether you’re...
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
KKTV
WATCH: Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'. $60 million in new funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the AVC. A small fire was quickly contained at a Walmart in Colorado Springs 10/20/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire in Boulder County. Fire has since...
SWEET DEAL: This Home in Sugar City Colorado is Only $120K
We know that an affordable home in the state of Colorado is a hard thing to come by. We have found one sweet deal with this home located in Sugar City, Colorado as this home is listed for only $120k on Realtor. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,089...
KKTV
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans
The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
Crash closes part of roadway at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs, police cruiser involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed eastbound Platte at Circle and southbound Circle at Platte Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. (KRDO) The crash involves multiple cars including a Colorado Springs Police cruiser. Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. The post Crash closes part of roadway at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs, police cruiser involved appeared first on KRDO.
Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were arrested late Saturday night and charged with attempted homicide and robbery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of Shasta Drive in the Springs. There were reports of shots The post 2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
