ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Says To Put This On Your Kids’ Costumes

Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for kids in the Untied State and it is not because of the candy. New York State wants you to put this on your kids' costumes this year. On the New York State website, they have released guidelines for Halloween this year and those include what kids should wear on October 31.
WASHINGTON STATE
103.9 The Breeze

President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms

With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
103.9 The Breeze

Love Stewart’s Shops? No Way You Knew All 10 Of These Trivia Questions!

Us New Yorker's love our Stewart's Shops. Is it home state pride? Love of the ice cream? Addiction to the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?. As much as you love Stewart's Shops and as often as you visit your favorite location on a daily basis, how much do you actually know about the chain of convenience store? See how many of the following you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
VERMONT STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?

Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
103.9 The Breeze

Man who Shot President Reagan to Play in Albany! He’s a Singer?

Entertainment news trended throughout the Capital Region over the weekend and many Upstate NY residents scratched their heads wondering if it was true. John Hinckley, Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s - and who notoriously stalked Jodie Foster - was released from prison this year and now wants to be seen and heard - in the entertainment industry.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy