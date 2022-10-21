Read full article on original website
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
New York DEC Warns; Stay Out of Caves and Away from Bats! Why?
With Halloween less than a week away this makes the perfect time to have #batweek in New York State. The immediate thought of bats, to most people, is creepy, winged creatures that fly at night, sleep upside down and want to suck your blood. Some of that is true but mostly bats are not harmful to humans.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York State Says To Put This On Your Kids’ Costumes
Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for kids in the Untied State and it is not because of the candy. New York State wants you to put this on your kids' costumes this year. On the New York State website, they have released guidelines for Halloween this year and those include what kids should wear on October 31.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
There are Only 3 Stores in Upstate NY That Sell This OG Candy Bar!
Check out the first candy bar in America! It turns 110 today and I had the best experience making my own. See where you can get this amazing sweet treat in Upstate New York. There are only 3 stores that carry them. Check Out How I Made My Own Sweet...
President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms
With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
Love Stewart’s Shops? No Way You Knew All 10 Of These Trivia Questions!
Us New Yorker's love our Stewart's Shops. Is it home state pride? Love of the ice cream? Addiction to the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?. As much as you love Stewart's Shops and as often as you visit your favorite location on a daily basis, how much do you actually know about the chain of convenience store? See how many of the following you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Moose Sightings In New York! Where Are the Best Places to See One?
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
Man who Shot President Reagan to Play in Albany! He’s a Singer?
Entertainment news trended throughout the Capital Region over the weekend and many Upstate NY residents scratched their heads wondering if it was true. John Hinckley, Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s - and who notoriously stalked Jodie Foster - was released from prison this year and now wants to be seen and heard - in the entertainment industry.
New York’s Top Halloween Movie For Kids Is One Of The Freakiest
To me, there’s a difference between horror movies and Halloween movies. For every Nightmare on Elm Street, Jeepers Creepers, and Hereditary there’s The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Scooby Doo and the Witch’s Ghost. Typically, the line is drawn short of an R rating, but while keeping the spirit of the season.
Harvesting Road Kill; Is It Legal In New York? What’s for Dinner?
What are you having for dinner tonight? I'm told that I should try to expand my menu of fond foods. I suppose I am willing to do that but how far will I take it? Probably not too far. I certainly won't be eating road kill anytime soon. Is that even legal?
Quaint Capital Region Town Named Most Charming In New York
While our Capital Region cities have so much to offer, there is something extra special about our small towns here in the area. One of those gems is getting recognition as the most charming town in the Empire State. What are the ingredients that make up a charming small town?...
Hear RPI’s Dave Smith Comment About The Union Games This Weekend
Below is our interview with RPI Men's Hockey head coach Dave Smith ahead of their games against Union this weekend. Enjoy!. Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100. School is in-session in New York, and a recent report from Forbes has identified these Empire State...
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
