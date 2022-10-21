ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Fatally Shot In South LA Area; Investigation Underway

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0ihzj1ze00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.

The shooting was reported about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area

BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
2urbangirls.com

Man reported missing near MLK Hospital

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in the Willowbrook area of unincorporated Los Angeles County. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Police investigating shooting in South Los Angeles

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night in the 5800 block of Estrella Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson area. A 19-year-old male victim was reportedly shot in the arm, but was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, according to Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department. A total...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles

One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles. Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning. It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. What led up to the shooting remains unclear. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy