ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Craig urges eligible residents to apply for fuel assistance

MANCHESTER, NH – With the recent rise in gas, oil, and electric costs, Mayor Joyce Craig is urging eligible Manchester residents apply for fuel assistance funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and administered locally by Southern New Hampshire Services. In addition to fuel assistance, eligible residents can concurrently apply for electric assistance, also administered by SNHS.
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Mattress and Textile Recycling: changes begin statewide on Tuesday, November 1

WAKEFIELD - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added mattresses and box springs to the list of materials banned from disposal in Massachusetts. Beginning November 1, 2022, they must be recycled. The Town of Wakefield is partnering with HandUp, a MassDEP-approved vendor, for mattress recycling and upcycling. Wakefield...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Wilmington Apple

Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
WILMINGTON, MA
everettleader.com

Everett On Steroids

From a closely knit community to a city of clueless renters. These new enormous box buildings slicing through our neighborhoods are ugly and unattractive. A lot of them look like big square boxes with windows. It’s Everett on steroids. After attending a planning board meeting, it became clear the...
EVERETT, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund

READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year’s Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.
READING, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
liveboston617.org

BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat

On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy