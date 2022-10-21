Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
manchesterinklink.com
Craig urges eligible residents to apply for fuel assistance
MANCHESTER, NH – With the recent rise in gas, oil, and electric costs, Mayor Joyce Craig is urging eligible Manchester residents apply for fuel assistance funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and administered locally by Southern New Hampshire Services. In addition to fuel assistance, eligible residents can concurrently apply for electric assistance, also administered by SNHS.
homenewshere.com
Mattress and Textile Recycling: changes begin statewide on Tuesday, November 1
WAKEFIELD - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added mattresses and box springs to the list of materials banned from disposal in Massachusetts. Beginning November 1, 2022, they must be recycled. The Town of Wakefield is partnering with HandUp, a MassDEP-approved vendor, for mattress recycling and upcycling. Wakefield...
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts woman is on the move after hitting $4 million on a lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans to be on the move after recently becoming a millionaire after purchasing a scratch ticket that hit big money. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Emily Bartlett is the first $4 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game.
everettleader.com
Everett On Steroids
From a closely knit community to a city of clueless renters. These new enormous box buildings slicing through our neighborhoods are ugly and unattractive. A lot of them look like big square boxes with windows. It’s Everett on steroids. After attending a planning board meeting, it became clear the...
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year’s Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
East-West passenger rail service sees overwhelming support in new poll
An overwhelming share of likely Massachusetts voters queried in a poll released Thursday support the idea of East-West commuter rail, with future service envisioned to link together economic hubs between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Some 39% of respondents in the new poll strongly support “running passenger trains from Boston west...
Massachusetts real estate developer sentenced to prison for mortgage fraud scheme
A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
liveboston617.org
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat
On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
Comments / 0