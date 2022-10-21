Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Google’s core business is slowing down amid recession fears
Google may be the giant in the digital advertising world, but even it is not immune to the impact that the economic downturn and recession fears are having on the online ad market. Google parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings results for the third quarter that fell short of...
KEYT
Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales
Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Analysts were expecting Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.
KEYT
Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo at checkout
Amazon is rolling out a new option for customers to pay with Venmo. Starting Tuesday, select customers will see an option at checkout to pay for orders on Amazon.com and via the mobile app using the popular PayPal-owned payment service rather than using their credit cards. The option will be available to US customers by Black Friday, according to Amazon.
