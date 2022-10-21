Read full article on original website
Related
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon...
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: Irish Oscar Submission Is an Affecting Coming-of-Age Drama About the Nourishment of Kindness
Few films explore both the shelter and the solitude of silence with the eloquence of Colm Bairéad’s gently captivating Irish-language drama The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin). While the neglected 9-year-old protagonist of the title disappears into the cracks of her overcrowded family household and is dismissed as a slow learner at school, her perceptive intelligence flowers over a warming summer in the care of distant relatives. As the almost equally taciturn man who becomes a much-needed father figure to her notes in the introverted girl’s defense: “She says as much as she has to say.” Comments like that one, colored...
Lady Gaga Rocks Ripped Fishnet Stockings & Ghostly Makeup To Dom Perignon Event
Grammy-winner and fashion icon Lady Gaga, 36, channeled her inner goth goddess in a little black dress and dark eyeshadow while promoting her recent collaboration with the champagne brand, Dom Perignon on Oct. 20. The “Rain On Me” songstress rocked the monochromatic ensemble with long leather gloves, her staple Pleaser boots, ripped fishnets, and a single silver pendant necklace. Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in a futuristic topknot with her bangs placed on the sides of her face. Notably, the Haus Labs founder even sported ghostly makeup for the night on the town.
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Comments / 0