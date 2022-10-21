Kete fans, listen up. It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be on track for a romantic reunion. On Oct. 22, Kardashian posted a photo of flowers on her Instagram Story — plus a jasmine-scented candle. That might not seem like much, but some fans thought the flowers were from Davidson, aka the Aladdin to Kardashian’s Jasmine during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. That, combined with recent reports from The Sun and Entertainment Tonight, has the internet convinced Kete 2.0 is happening. So, are Kardashian and Davidson back together? It’s a little confusing.

12 HOURS AGO