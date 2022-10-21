Ryan Phillippe Sounds Off On Who His Kids With Reese Witherspoon Resemble Most

mega

After years of internet memes joking about just how much Ryan Phillippe ’s two children with Reese Witherspoon look like their famous mother, the Cruel Intentions alum has finally offered his two cents on the long-running fan debate over whom Ava , 22, and Deacon , 18, most resemble.

“What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me,” the actor explained in a new interview which first hit airwaves on Thursday, October 20.

Despite these comments surrounding the appearance of his brood with Witherspoon , to whom he was married from 1999 to 2006, Phillippe said he takes these quips in stride.

“My response is always, ‘Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?’” the Big Sky star joked. “Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?”

Yet Phillippe isn’t alone. Despite countless comments detailing how Ava is the spitting image of Witherspoon — including Today anchor Jenna Bush Hager , who recently dubbed the mother-daughter duo as “twins” during the actress’s appearance on the show earlier this month — the star shared that she and her eldest don't get it.

“She and I don’t see [the resemblance] that much,” Witherspoon replied to Hager’s on-air remarks.

Regardless of who their children resemble, it seems that Witherspoon and Phillippe have found a rhythm when it comes to coparenting their kids , a sentiment that a source close to the Legally Blonde star explained last December.

“Ryan has been an awesome parent,” the insider spilled, noting that parenting together has “never been better” for the former flames and that “everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him”

“Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is still the ‘cool parent’ in their eyes,” the unnamed source continued . “He is really proud of who they’ve become.”

Phillippe opened up about his childrens’ respective resemblances to Extra .