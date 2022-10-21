ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys Dropping Her First-Ever Holiday Album

By Jovonne Ledet
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Christmas is coming a little early this year as Alicia Keys is set to release her first-ever holiday album next month.

On Thursday (October 20), Keys announced that her new album, Santa Baby, will drop November 4 exclusively on Apple Music.

"I know it's not even Halloween yet..... but I had to let y'all know first!! Santa Baby NOV 4th," she wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "Just in time for good vibes!!"

Santa Baby, which was recorded while the Keys was on tour in Europe this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics and four original songs written by the Grammy-award winner.

"I love this music! It feels so good!" Keys said in a statement. "I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories."

"The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love, and make meaning!" she continued. "'Santa Baby' is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it."

