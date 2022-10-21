Read full article on original website
Related
Washington State University dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most employees
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced it will soon eliminate a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors, and volunteers. WSU said the change was “due in part to the success of previous COVID-19 vaccination efforts.”. The University will lift the vaccine requirement at the same time...
Department of Energy awards huge grants to 2 companies in Central Washington
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Energy has awarded huge grants to two companies in Central Washington. The department is planning to build electric battery manufacturing plants in Moses Lake. On top of the $100 million federal grant, Sila Nanotechnologies will invest another $300 million to build...
Your Health Idaho enrollment now open for 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Open Enrollment for health insurance through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange began Saturday. Now through Dec. 15, Idahoans can enroll in 2023 medical and dental coverage through the exchange, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This is an...
Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense. KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1