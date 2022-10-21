Read full article on original website
Related
Cheapskate millionaire refuses to give out candy on Halloween: 'Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of year again when the leaves change color and the air gets a little crisper. Halloween is just around the corner, and kids everywhere are getting excited about trick-or-treating.
A Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board May Be The Star Of Your Holiday Party
The charcuterie craze continues to tempt us with creative ways to serve yummy finger foods. We’ve seen everything from boards designed to look like Jack Skellington to salty french fry boards! Now, we’re seeing people make tall trees out of the classic charcuterie fixings and they are something to behold!
Eater
On This Sherwood Farm, Diwali Is a Celebration of Local Bounty
When Narendra Varma, the executive director of Our Table Cooperative, was growing up in Northern India, Diwali — also known as the festival of lights, celebrated throughout India and among the Indian diaspora in other parts of the world — was easily the year’s biggest celebration. Houses and buildings were lit with oil lamps and candles, shining off the white plaster walls newly washed and patched for the holiday. Friends and family would send boxes of nuts, dried fruit, and candies throughout the five-day period, including sweets made with khoya, evaporated milk solids Varma compares to a nutty ricotta. The family would feast, fireworks would crackle, and the adults would stay up to gamble while the kids went to bed.
Deer Valley hosting annual Halloween blood drive
DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah – This Halloween, in collaboration with ARUP Blood Services, Deer Valley Resort encourages qualified donors to lend a hand by giving blood at their Transylvania Tea […]
Help kids stay safe this Halloween
As we approach Halloween fun and festivities it’s important to keep safety top of mind. “Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children pedestrians,” shares Gina Veres, injury prevention specialist at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital. “They are twice as likely to be hit by a car, so taking extra precautions as a driver or parent is important.” Allow yourself extra time to get to and from destinations on Halloween evening. “Keep in mind that trick-or-treating usually begins around rush hour, so don’t forget to drive slow, be aware and avoid distractions on your way home from work,” Ms. Veres shares. Kids are often excited and may dart out into the street unexpectedly. They may not see your vehicle, so make sure that you see them.
crazyfamilyadventure.com
Full-Time RVing With Kids – An Insiders Guide To Life On The Road
Are you considering living in an RV with your kids? Curious what this RV lifestyle entails? Not just the social media pictures, but the reality behind how to make it happen and what life on the road is like?. Throughout the book I peel back the layers of RV living...
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
Fiction: An Award-winning Halloween Tale, 'The Color of the Soul'.
Soul in Flight(shutterstock) The Color of the Soul. Originally published in the book, "Tales from the Aether". Just a microsecond after the sound of the shot rang out, the perp looked down to see his soul running out and pooling on the ground. It wasn’t white like he sensed a good one would be but was a swirl of orange, brown and black. As he fell onto the littered and cold ground, he saw a dark and red jagged vortex opening and suddenly he felt the irresistible pull downward. He felt confused, he had killed many people and had never seen anything like this happen to those others. The last thing he saw on the earthly plane was his dead body lying in a splash of blood, before his dark soul was sucked down for eternity.
Comments / 0