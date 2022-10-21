ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews battle house fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Monday morning at a home in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3:30 a.m., crews responded after a neighbor called in a report of a house fire near Southeast 33rd Street and Shields Boulevard. Authorities said no one lives in the home, but the owners are renovating it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City

Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night. Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight. Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33. According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one...
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy