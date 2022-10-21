Read full article on original website
KOCO
Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
KOCO
Crews battle house fire in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Monday morning at a home in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3:30 a.m., crews responded after a neighbor called in a report of a house fire near Southeast 33rd Street and Shields Boulevard. Authorities said no one lives in the home, but the owners are renovating it.
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City
Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night. Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight. Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire In SE Oklahoma City
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a duplex on the Southeast side of the city early Monday morning. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the...
Fire Crews Battle Grass Fire In NE OKC
Fire crews are responding to the scene of a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire is near I-44 and North Midwest Boulevard. This is a developing story.
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC
All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash On I-35 In OKC
A traffic backup is building after a rollover crash that happened at around 5:50 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 near East Hefner Road. This is a developing story.
Crash Stalls Traffic On I-235 Southbound
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to a five car crash on I-235 southbound Monday in Oklahoma City. Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews9 had a bird's eye view of the scene.
Families Impacted By SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire Sift Through Belongings
Residents returned to their damaged apartments on Sunday following a fire at the Cape Cod Condominiums on SW 89th Street and Sante Fe. The blaze on Saturday destroyed or damaged 10 units. All were deemed unlivable. The fire victims saw the damage firsthand as they were allowed back inside to...
news9.com
All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33. According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one...
KOCO
Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area
Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state. One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards. The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for...
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
One dead after shooting on school property in Seminole County, suspect in custody
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman is dead and the man she was married to is in custody and charged with First Degree Murder, according to a Facebook post from the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. The post said on Sunday night law enforcement responded to a shooting on the...
El Reno Police Department warns of warrant phone scam
The El Reno Police Department is warning residents of a believable phone scam threatening a warrant arrest if the victim does not pay.
KOCO
Authorities warn public of phone scam where caller pretends to be with El Reno Police Department
EL RENO, Okla. — Authorities are warning the public of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be with the El Reno Police Department. On Monday, El Reno Police Department officials learned of a scam where the suspect calls a potential victim using a number associated with the police department.
KOCO
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
