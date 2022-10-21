ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

WGN News

Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
COOK COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in stabbing death

An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area

She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL

