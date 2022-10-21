Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: High school ditches homecoming titles • Illinois mortgage relief • haunted car wash in suburbs
CHICAGO - A suburban high school dropped the "king" and "queen" titles for Homecoming this year, eligible Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30,000 in mortgage relief, and a haunted car wash is coming to suburban Chicago: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review. 1. Suburban...
Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
blockclubchicago.org
233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program
CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering mother
An Aurora man has been extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering his mother earlier this year. A Kane County judge set bail at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, who faces two counts of first-degree murder.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
