PLACERVILLE - Investigators are set to release more information Monday about a wrong-way crash in Placerville that happened over the weekend. Officers tell CBS13 that, on Sunday night, a driver drove up the Broadway off-ramp and collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, the drivers were not seriously injured. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District posted photos of the crash. The vehicles involved were a sedan and a pick-up truck. It's unknown which vehicle's driver was at fault. One driver was transported to Marshall Hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene and released. The CHP has not said whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO