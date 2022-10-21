Read full article on original website
Related
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
KCRA.com
Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
Wrong-way crash in Placerville leaves drivers with minor injuries
PLACERVILLE - Investigators are set to release more information Monday about a wrong-way crash in Placerville that happened over the weekend. Officers tell CBS13 that, on Sunday night, a driver drove up the Broadway off-ramp and collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, the drivers were not seriously injured. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District posted photos of the crash. The vehicles involved were a sedan and a pick-up truck. It's unknown which vehicle's driver was at fault. One driver was transported to Marshall Hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene and released. The CHP has not said whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
Sierra Sun
History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development
With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend
YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday. While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.
High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City
YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available.
Fleeing driver on Hwy. 99 crashes into 2 vehicles and 2 homes before being arrested
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person is under arrest after a wild chase in Sacramento County. The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Calvine Road. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a wanted driver. They tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour. The suspect later exited the freeway and crashed into two cars but continued to drive until they hit two homes and got stuck inside the car near 51st and B streets. There's no word yet on what charges the driver is facing.
New Placer County development brings thousands of homes, higher education near Roseville
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Placer County officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the major Placer One development. Once complete, the new master-planned community near Roseville will include thousands of new homes, a satellite campus for Sacramento State and Sierra College, along with retail and recreation. Placer One is a...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Sierra Sun
Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
Rain possible in Sacramento area this weekend: Freeze watch also in place in surrounding counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Over the weekend the Sacramento area will possibly see rain, wind, and snow in the mountains, along with a freeze watch in Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers in Sacramento with a high of 71 degrees. […]
Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely. The incident is under investigation.
