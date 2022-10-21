Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Premieres of the week on Amazon, HBO Max and Netflix: to be scared!
If you have been able to endure if you see the last leaked chapter this weekend of The House of the Dragon, today you have the official version (and good quality) of this fiction available. Remember that this is episode 10 of House of Dragon or what is the same, the season finale, which will focus on how Rhaenyra, the black queen, receives the news of the death of her father Viserys and how things will happen since then.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
techunwrapped.com
‘The Rings of Power’ vs ‘The House of the Dragon’: what does the “metacriticism” say?
Last week ended The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and this one has done the same The House of the Dragon, two of the most anticipated series and two of the ones that have had the most impact so far this year. And although there are those who say that they cannot be compared because so and sothe truth is that not only can they be compared, but they must be compared.
techunwrapped.com
what are taggers and how to work with it
You are right, that is the name with which a company like Netflix refers to those magical creatures who work for her and who have the difficult mission of swallowing all the contents of the platform, which is why, at times, it could be a tedious, desperate and at times boring job. And how is that possible? Well, this is so because not everything in the apps The official content of the North Americans is good content and of enormous quality since between success and success, surely some snafu will sneak in.
techunwrapped.com
Doctor Who jumps to Disney +, but will remain from the BBC
One of the most anticipated releases by its fans is that of the future new season of Doctor Who. Let us remember that the last episode of the thirteenth season was broadcast in December 2021, although it is true that three specials have been released this year, The Eve of the Daleks, The Legend of the Sea Devils and, much more recently (the last weekend), The Power of the Doctor. Thus, the wait for the fourteenth season, with Ncuti Gatwa playing the new doctor, has been long overdue.
techunwrapped.com
Apple, should you copy this from Samsung?
Every Apple FanBoy argues that one of the differentiating elements of Apple with respect to other companies is that it does not copy ideas from others in order to follow its own line of development and provide users with an external experience without foreign elements. In this post, we are going to carry out a contrary analysis, and comment on what aspects should copy or improve some ideas of other technology companies such as Samsung.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
techunwrapped.com
Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame
The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
techunwrapped.com
The new MacBook Air M2 with more than 200 euros discount
Apple never usually offers discounts on its products, therefore, trying to buy a Mac at a lower price than the one set by the Cupertino company is, on many occasions, a really difficult task. However, in this post we bring you a great offer on the new MacBook Air M2, a computer that was released in July and is now available at a lower price. Read on and take advantage.
techunwrapped.com
Apple raises the prices of its online services
It seems that Apple is in the process of reviewing prices, and unfortunately the trend is, in almost all cases, upwards. The great exception in this regard is found in the new generation of Apple TV 4K, which not only comes with substantial improvements, but also with a price reduction compared to its predecessor model. But, as I say, this is an exception, within what is already beginning to seem like a trend, which leads us to look closely at the rest of the Cupertino catalogue.
techunwrapped.com
How to know the battery that an AirTag has
Quickly, the AirTag are devices that are placed on accessories that have special importance to us so that, in the case of not finding it, this device place on a map or make a sound so that we can find it quickly. This process avoids spending hours looking for a device that is often closer than we think. To locate these AirTag, it is done through the application Search present on the iPhone or iPad.
techunwrapped.com
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
techunwrapped.com
How to set random wallpaper on iPhone
The great design of the iPhone, with a new front, larger rear cameras and a new lock screen, means that you have an iPhone that is very different from the previous generation. The new customization layer makes every user want to change the wallpaper frequently because you can customize this section like never before in the history of the iPhone. In particular, you can configure the iPhone so that, every so often, you have a full wallpaper. Here are the steps you have to take:
Comments / 0