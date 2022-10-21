Read full article on original website
3 ideal places to place your WiFi repeater
To have a good Wi-Fi connection at home, one option we have is to buy a wireless repeater. What it basically does is enhance the signal that reaches a certain area of the house. Although they are not always enough, the normal thing is that we improve the coverage. However, you must take into account where to place it so that it works as well as possible. That is why in this article we are going to talk about 3 perfect places to place the Wi-Fi repeater.
Don’t buy a smart plug if it doesn’t have these features
Smart plugs are one of the most interesting devices for automate certain appliances in our home. when we go to buy a smart plug, we must look at its main technical characteristics, above all, we must look at the specifications related to the maximum load that the plug in question supports. There are models that support up to 16A, which makes 3.6kW of power. However, it is also very important that it is compatible with the different home automation assistants that exist. Next, we are going to explain the importance of your smart plug being compatible at the software level with these assistants.
Change your monitor resolution with one click, it’s that easy!
Although the process is really very simple, before being able to change the resolution with a single click, it is logically necessary to make a previous configuration, and this is precisely what we are going to teach you to do here. Do not worry, because it is really very simple, you will see.
Home automation and automation are not the same, discover the differences
The term home automation is the one we see the most. It basically refers to smart devices and appliances what we have at home. We will be able to control all of them from another device, such as a mobile. For example, you can use your automated washing machine and control it from your phone.
Are there intruders on your internet connection? Be sure with this program
Fortunately, the solution to this problem is to use an application to scan ports on our network such as PortScan, an application that will allow us detect intruders in our internet connection in addition to improving performance and operation. What is PortScan?. PortScan is an application that allows us to...
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
Android 12 vs Android 13: their performance does not make their differences, supporting figures
SmartViser has published the results of a comparative test of the telecommunications performance of Android 12 and Android 13. The two operating systems were tested with a Google Pixel 5 on two different networks: Orange Telecom and SFR. The list of new features offered by Android 13 is long. While...
This is the type of VPN you should use; knows the 3 reasons to do it
Using a VPN is something very interesting in certain circumstances. It improves privacy and security when using public Wi-Fi networks, bypasses geo-blocking, and also helps hide your real IP address. There are many options available, but not all of them work the same. In this article we are going to talk about the decentralized VPNs. We will explain why they are useful and give three reasons to use them.
What is true and what is not in the ban on 8K Smart TVs in Europe
It is nothing new if we say that Europe has a serious energy problem. There is not a week that we do not read worrying news on this subject. After turning the automobile market upside down with the excuse of energy savings, the new victim of the European Union is 8K televisions. Are they going to ban them? Not exactly, but they are going to ask you to leave, which is the same thing, but in a slightly more elegant way.
I pay for Spotify Premium and listen to advertising: what happened to my account?
When we talk about the streaming platform Spotify, we refer to what could perhaps be considered the most popular when it comes to listening to our favorite music. We have a free version that has certain limitations, in addition to the paid Premium subscription. Thanks to the official applications and...
Can I install Windows 11? If your processor is on this new list, you’re in luck.
One of the main problems that Windows 11 has brought with it has been raising the minimum requirements in order to install the operating system. Microsoft has not only required that PCs have a TPM 2.0 chip to be able to install the system, or a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, but has also created a list of compatible processors, in which our processor must be if we want to be able to install and update this system without problems. And, taking advantage of the launch of the new version 22H2 of Windows 11, Microsoft has secretly updated this list. Will your processor already be in it?
Apple, should you copy this from Samsung?
Every Apple FanBoy argues that one of the differentiating elements of Apple with respect to other companies is that it does not copy ideas from others in order to follow its own line of development and provide users with an external experience without foreign elements. In this post, we are going to carry out a contrary analysis, and comment on what aspects should copy or improve some ideas of other technology companies such as Samsung.
Towards a serverless world
Until a few years ago, the technological architecture of a company was limited to hiring fixed resources such as servers, switches or storage cabinets. However, today there are great differences that have allowed companies, just like an end consumer, to design their architecture adjusted to the real need. If we go back a couple of decades in time, the few pay-per-use models in existence were those related to vehicles and vacation apartments (in the form of rental) or models of movie consumption through video stores.
VPN Use is Growing for Entertainment Rather Than Privacy Issues
A VPN, also known as a Virtual Private Network is used to provide a safe and secure network, its primary purpose is to encrypt your IP address for secure browsing. With the recent shift to work from home and online businesses, companies have started using VPNs to avoid cyberattacks and hacking.
Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame
The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
cancel Amazon Kindle Unlimited without losing downloaded ebooks
It is more than likely that most of you know first hand that Amazon has its own video streaming platform, storage of cloud photosor those mentioned e-books. In this case we want to focus on this latest service called Kindle Unlimited and that offers us a huge number of books and magazines in digital format.
3 Tips for Online Brands
Today, regardless of your business model or niche, you need to have a good online presence. The market has shifted towards digital content, and users resort to digital channels when there are looking for a new product or service or simply when they are scrolling through Facebook. So, needless to...
What laptop to buy to play with the remake of Silent hill 2
Konami has been missing in action for too many years and except for that eFootballwhich is the direct heir to the mythical Pro Evolution Soccer lifelong, the rest of the old and glorious franchises of the Japanese seemed lost forever in the trunk of memories. But look where not, and the proof is everything they showed in the week of October 17, 2022 with several new projects… and the occasional remake.
The main advantages of implementing electronic invoicing
On September 29, Law 18/2022 on the Creation and Growth of Companies, one of the main reforms of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, was published in the BOE. This legislation is aimed at facilitating the creation of companies, reducing regulatory obstacles, fight against delinquency and boost its growth and expansion.
Don’t lose the tabs you use most in Chrome: save them and open them whenever you want
Among the many common elements that we use in any current internet browser, tabs help us improve the user experience. These are extended to the most common programs with these characteristics, as is the case with Google ChromeMozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. At this point, we don’t need to explain...
