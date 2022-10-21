ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techunwrapped.com

Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop

One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
techunwrapped.com

Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution

When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
techunwrapped.com

Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know

To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
techunwrapped.com

Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak

When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Digital Trends

Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect

A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.

