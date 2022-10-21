Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
The Greatest Generals in American History
“General” is the highest rank in the Army, Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
The Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries
Journalist GREG MELVILLE says the 144,000 cemeteries across America are time capsules of the country’s past, rich with history but often overlooked. In a new book, he explores graveyards from Colonial Jamestown to the Philadelphia region’s Laurel Hill and what they reveal about religion, race, identity, imagination and more.
Comments / 0