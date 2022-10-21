Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Bank Robber Caught ‘Red Handed’ - 1 Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump TrialTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Is 'The Watcher's John Graff Based On a True Crime?
Netflix's new limited series The Watcher has become the true-crime fictionalization to watch, even if you weren't previously familiar with the real-life case. Created by Ryan Murphy and based on a 2018 New York Magazine story, the show follows a family of four when their dream home becomes a nightmare, as they begin receiving creepy letters from someone called The Watcher. The mysterious, menacing figure drives the couple (played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) to paranoia, as they begin to suspect all of their neighbors and even each other.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Monarch Finally Reveals Mystery Victim's Identity in Episode 7: 'We Hoped It Would Come as a Surprise'
Monarch fans are officially in on the Roman family’s deadliest secret yet. Tuesday’s episode revealed that the victim being buried in the flash-forwards is none other than Nicky’s philandering husband Clive. He got violent with Nicky after she refused to take him back, forcing Gigi to hit him over the head with an award. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to kill him. Clive regained consciousness and crawled out of Albie’s truck in the middle of the woods, leaving the family patriarch to finish the job with a bullet. “We wondered how the audience would feel,” showrunner Jon Feldman tells TVLine. “We hoped it would...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Harper's Bazaar
The Hair Tales Examines the Stories Behind Black Womanhood
Every woman has a hair story. No matter the texture, the length, whether it’s healthy or damaged, all Black women can tell you the stories of their lives through their hair. In the new Oprah Winfrey Network and Hulu original series The Hair Tales, host and executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews the current generation of hair icons about their lives through the lens of their crowns. The episodes—which feature guests including Winfrey (another of the show’s executive producers), Issa Rae, and Representative Ayanna Pressley—go to depths that speak to every Black woman’s soul, touching on the personal, the familial, and even the political throughout their conversations.
Trending: 'Midnights' Smashes Another Record, Terrence J Stops By, & Michael R. Jackson Talks 'A Strange Loop'
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, Terrence J talks AT&T's 'Dream In Black' campaign, and award-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson dishes on his new musical.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shops in a Luxe Cream Knit Set with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are gearing up for their first Halloween as a married couple. This past weekend, the lovebirds were photographed shopping in West Hollywood at Boot Star, an American Western store that sells classic cowboy boots and other keepsakes. They were accompanied by 14-year-old Emme Muñiz, whom J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Photos show the family unit adorably goofing off together in the store, trying on cowboy hats and testing out Western-themed clothes.
Harper's Bazaar
Keke Palmer on her new style philosophy
One of my favourite things to quote is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former US Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Comments / 0