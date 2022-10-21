Read full article on original website
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
Goodbye Petunias, Hello Election and Flakesgiving Season: Paul’s Farmer Finishers
It's just about over, this weather we have been having lately in Billings is coming to an end this weekend. Hey, petunias it's been nice knowing you. With snow and ice and freezing temps this weekend that's the end of my flowers and the end of the gardens. You knew it was coming.
10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel
We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant
Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dear Dog Owners of Billings, Please Don’t Do This With Your Dog.
Okay okay, that last thing dog owners wanna hear is me blabbing about their awful habits they’ve taught their dogs. But here we are. I live near Centennial Dog Park off 32nd St West. And sometimes when I walk my dog in my neighborhood, I notice people do not leash their dogs.
yourbigsky.com
Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween
Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
Astrology With Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country
Billings, this is a BIG week for us cosmically. Dust is settling for many of the star signs as the holidays approach. This is a good thing for us because we all have family members that trigger us. Stay in your power during this time, hold thy tongue, and remain in your peace. Don't let the fools bog you down!
KULR8
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
How Well Do You Know Shakespeare? Tour coming to Billings
How well do you know Shakespeare? Back in high school, I was never a fan of reading books... and if you asked me today if I remember any of it... I'd confidently tell you "not a sliver". However, if you want to see the production in person, it will stop in Billings soon!
Billings nonprofit launches new transitional housing campaign
There are currently 600 homeless children in Billings School District 2, and Family Promise plans on helping drastically lower that number.
Here’s Where to Find Halloween Pet Fun in Billings This Year
Since none of my dogs have learned how to talk, I’m not 100% sure they love getting into costume. Does that stop us from dressing them up in ridiculous outfits for Halloween? Absolutely not. My chocolate lab gives me a “what in the hell?” look, but he tolerates dog outfits reasonably well. Our three smaller breed dogs do fairly well with goofy dog outfits as well. As long as they don’t have to wear hats. Dogs hate hats.
Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open
Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
Rocky Vista University welcomes first students to Billings
The newly-constructed university is Montana’s first physical medical university and it has 50 students coming to Billings to tour the brand new medical facility.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!
Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
Man Who Moved to Montana Soon After Brutal 1993 Cold Case Murder in West Virginia Faces Charges After Allegedly Confessing to the Crime
Melissa Anne Martinez was brutally murdered in West Virginia in 1993. Initially, local law enforcement didn’t even know her real name. Now, nearly 30 years later, police say her killer has finally been found. According to a recently unsealed indictment obtained by The Herald-Dispatch, Ricky Louie Woody, 59, told...
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
