ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel

We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant

Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween

Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Astrology With Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Billings, this is a BIG week for us cosmically. Dust is settling for many of the star signs as the holidays approach. This is a good thing for us because we all have family members that trigger us. Stay in your power during this time, hold thy tongue, and remain in your peace. Don't let the fools bog you down!
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Here’s Where to Find Halloween Pet Fun in Billings This Year

Since none of my dogs have learned how to talk, I’m not 100% sure they love getting into costume. Does that stop us from dressing them up in ridiculous outfits for Halloween? Absolutely not. My chocolate lab gives me a “what in the hell?” look, but he tolerates dog outfits reasonably well. Our three smaller breed dogs do fairly well with goofy dog outfits as well. As long as they don’t have to wear hats. Dogs hate hats.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open

Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!

Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy