Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough

ActiveDutyPatriot
3d ago
I don't have much sympathy for addicts once I realized that using drugs or alcohol to excess is a choice. I was addicted to hydrocodone for several years, all by prescription. One day I decided to NOT swallow the pill. Every day I made that decision. Soon, I was free of it. It was a choice to use or not to use.
4
Twice Arrested and Released Suspect who Skipped Court Date is Back in Custody
LEWISTON - An arrest warrant was issued last week after a four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, failed to appear in court. Lewiston Police located and...
pullmanradio.com
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
pullmanradio.com
3 Finalists Up For Open Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioner Post
Three people are being considered for the vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. The elected position opened up when Commissioner Margaret Werre resigned in July. PRH Foundation Board Member Jerman Rose, former hospital foundation board Vice President P.J. Sanchez and Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises Human Resources Director Julian Matthews are up for the post. Matthews lives in Pullman and works for the tribe’s office based in Lewiston.
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
KLEWTV
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent
The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Parking Lots Must Be Cleared By Thursday At 3:00 For Football Parking
The parking lots at Washington State University must be empty by 3:00 Thursday afternoon for football game parking. WSU football is hosting Utah at 7:00 Thursday night in Martin Stadium. WSU will run on normal operations Thursday. Campus parking lots must be cleared of employee and student vehicles by 3:00 Thursday. RV’s will start using designated lots starting Wednesday night. The RV’s will be allowed in those designated lots through Friday. Pullman Transit will offer free rides for WSU staff on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:00.
Shoshone News Press
BOCC denies appeal for road validation
WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
Daily Evergreen
Accident on N Grand Avenue leaves street closed
An elementary school bus stalled as a result of a car accident, closing North Grand Avenue between Northeast Stadium Way and Larry Street. No students or the driver on the bus were injured, as well as the driver that hit the utility pole. The Pullman Police Department hopes to open...
Former Orchards Wells Fargo Building Moved, New Intersection Plans Being Considered
LEWISTON - After the Wells Fargo Branch at 303 Thain Road closed in July 2021, the building has sat empty. P1FCU recently purchased the property and decided to move it to move the building off the lot to a new location where it will be used as a non-customer facing, staff operations area.
pullmanradio.com
Mountain View Road and 6th Street Bridge Construction Update
The City of Moscow announced the completion of construction on Mountain View Rd between Joseph and Sixth St. The corridor and new roundabout are now officially open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Travelers will find a host of safety improvements including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks, including a controlled crossing with a manually-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Rd and 7th St., leading to the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow School Board Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker Resigns
A Moscow School Board member has resigned. Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker has resigned from the board. Shoemaker became a trustee in 2019 when she was the only candidate to file for the post. The Moscow School Board will discuss the vacancy and appointment process to fill the position during its meeting Wednesday night.
pullmanradio.com
New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill
Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Pathways invites local high schoolers to a Career Exploration Course
Palouse Pathways will invites local high schoolers to Career Exploration course on November 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 at the 1912 Center in Moscow. During the free workshop, students can explore a wide range of careers that fit their skills and strengths. To register visit the link.
pullmanradio.com
WSU members to perform for the last Oktubafest of the semester
WSU Members of the tuba-euphonium studio will perform a variety of solos, duets, and other chamber music to close the semester’s Oktubafest this Wednesday at 7:30 in the Kimbrough Concert hall. The WSU Tuba Choir will close the concert by performing Alla Rivea del Tebro by Palestrina (arr. Nelson)...
