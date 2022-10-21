Read full article on original website
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
Can I install Windows 11? If your processor is on this new list, you’re in luck.
One of the main problems that Windows 11 has brought with it has been raising the minimum requirements in order to install the operating system. Microsoft has not only required that PCs have a TPM 2.0 chip to be able to install the system, or a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, but has also created a list of compatible processors, in which our processor must be if we want to be able to install and update this system without problems. And, taking advantage of the launch of the new version 22H2 of Windows 11, Microsoft has secretly updated this list. Will your processor already be in it?
They manage to run macOS on a Steam Deck
The Steam Deck It has given a lot of play since it went on sale a few months ago. At first, it was the users themselves who fantasized about the possibility of installing Windows on it. A little later, it was Valve itself that provided the tools to install the Microsoft system. However, users always want more. The one we are going to talk about today has installed macOS Catalina on your Steam Deck. Simply because you can.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXIII)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Microsoft deploys Windows 10 2022...
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
Is a PC better for using a large fan?
Is it worth building a PC with one large fan instead of several small ones? Why is this solution not common in part-computers, but instead we see it in pre-built systems from certain manufacturers? What limitations can we find if we use a oversized fan?. In our PC we have...
What laptop to buy to play with the remake of Silent hill 2
Konami has been missing in action for too many years and except for that eFootballwhich is the direct heir to the mythical Pro Evolution Soccer lifelong, the rest of the old and glorious franchises of the Japanese seemed lost forever in the trunk of memories. But look where not, and the proof is everything they showed in the week of October 17, 2022 with several new projects… and the occasional remake.
How to know the battery that an AirTag has
Quickly, the AirTag are devices that are placed on accessories that have special importance to us so that, in the case of not finding it, this device place on a map or make a sound so that we can find it quickly. This process avoids spending hours looking for a device that is often closer than we think. To locate these AirTag, it is done through the application Search present on the iPhone or iPad.
€400 less! 15-inch laptop with 512 GB of space, ultra-powerful and ultra-light
The laptopss have managed to come very close, in terms of performance and price, to desktop computers. That is why users increasingly prefer to invest in this type of computer, which is much smaller, more comfortable and can always be carried anywhere. However, just like in a desktop PC, it is very important to know how to choose the right brand and components so that they can perform at maximum performance for as long as possible.
To update! iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura are official
Apple has just released new versions of all its operating systems to all users, therefore, in this post we will quickly tell you the main new features of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura, as well as give you some tips that you have to take into account before to update all your devices.
the SMS that can reach your mobile
In recent weeks we have seen a worrying increase in the use of a computer attack technique known as “smishing”. This technique is based on deceiving the user by sending fraudulent SMS to their mobile with the intention that they access an impersonated website from which to collect data. We have already seen this type of scam using banks, the Treasury or Social Security as a hook. But now hackers are turning to a new platform to pull off this scam: Netflix.
AMD releases new drivers with small and insubstantial fixes
Once again we have an update to AMD graphics drivers, and as always this brings support for new technologies and features, as well as bug fixes for certain games and applications on Radeon RX graphics cards, as well as optimized settings for the latest released games for better performance. Let’s see, therefore, what the drivers bring us Adrenaline 22.10.2 WHQL.
WiFi or ZigBee for my smart devices: which one do I choose?
If you want to incorporate home automation in your homeyou must think very well what type of technology used to connect the different devices to the local network. There are manufacturers who bet everything on the Wi-Fi connectivity at 2.4GHz that we all know, however, there are other manufacturers that bet on wireless communication technologies that are oriented to home automation, such as ZigBee. Which one should you choose for devices to communicate wirelessly? Today at RedesZone we are going to explain the strengths and weaknesses of each solution.
3 ideal places to place your WiFi repeater
To have a good Wi-Fi connection at home, one option we have is to buy a wireless repeater. What it basically does is enhance the signal that reaches a certain area of the house. Although they are not always enough, the normal thing is that we improve the coverage. However, you must take into account where to place it so that it works as well as possible. That is why in this article we are going to talk about 3 perfect places to place the Wi-Fi repeater.
How to get rid of annoying noise from laptop speakers
In the era where most users use headphones to listen to the audio played by their computer, few users use their laptop speakers on a regular basis. However, there is a common problem with all types of speakers and headphones. Noise that is added to sound by the buildup of static electricity. Which is easy to solve on external devices, but what happens when we have static noise on a laptop? That is why we are going to teach you how eliminate or reduce noise from our laptop’s speakers.
If you use Chrome you may have problems browsing very soon
Google removes support for Chrome in Windows 7 and 8.1. Specifically, Google has announced that it is removing support for versions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Although 8.1 has never had a large market share, Windows 7 has been a very popular version and is still present on many devices. As of February 2023, those who have these versions of the Microsoft system may have problems using Google Chrome.
This is the type of VPN you should use; knows the 3 reasons to do it
Using a VPN is something very interesting in certain circumstances. It improves privacy and security when using public Wi-Fi networks, bypasses geo-blocking, and also helps hide your real IP address. There are many options available, but not all of them work the same. In this article we are going to talk about the decentralized VPNs. We will explain why they are useful and give three reasons to use them.
‘The Rings of Power’ vs ‘The House of the Dragon’: what does the “metacriticism” say?
Last week ended The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and this one has done the same The House of the Dragon, two of the most anticipated series and two of the ones that have had the most impact so far this year. And although there are those who say that they cannot be compared because so and sothe truth is that not only can they be compared, but they must be compared.
Top 5 Garmin Watches
Garmin is not satisfied with being one of the brands most chosen by athletes. We could say that this firm has a smartwatch for each type of user. This is good, but also a negative. As the offer is so great, it is difficult to find that Garmin watch that covers all our needs for a reasonable price. Luckily, that’s why you have us here.
