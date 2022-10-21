Read full article on original website
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
So you can fix the tearing within Valorant
There are games in which graphic errors cannot be allowed. Not for nothing, but because a simple mistake in the way a frame is displayed can mean losing the game. And in the case of Valorant this is one of the most important elements since we depend on our PC, and the monitor, to faithfully show us where the heads of the members that make up the opposing team are hidden.
Change your monitor resolution with one click, it’s that easy!
Although the process is really very simple, before being able to change the resolution with a single click, it is logically necessary to make a previous configuration, and this is precisely what we are going to teach you to do here. Do not worry, because it is really very simple, you will see.
Don’t lose your keys anymore; this is how a bluetooth locator works
Technology helps us in many aspects of our daily lives. More specifically, home automation is something that is increasingly present and allows us to automate some tasks or make better use of resources. In this article we are going to talk about a very useful type of device, such as a locator keys. Its objective is to prevent us from losing our house keys, since it will always tell us where we have them. If you are one of those who frequently lose them, here you can find out how Bluetooth works in these cases.
