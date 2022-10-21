Technology helps us in many aspects of our daily lives. More specifically, home automation is something that is increasingly present and allows us to automate some tasks or make better use of resources. In this article we are going to talk about a very useful type of device, such as a locator keys. Its objective is to prevent us from losing our house keys, since it will always tell us where we have them. If you are one of those who frequently lose them, here you can find out how Bluetooth works in these cases.

