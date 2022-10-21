Read full article on original website
WVSSAC week nine football rankings
The Week 9 high school football rankings are out in West Virginia; we only have two weeks left of the regular season.
wchsnetwork.com
Play ball: Goodwin, local athletes celebrate opening of first turf athletic field
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has called the turfing of 10 city-owned athletic fields one of the most monumental returns on investment projects that the city has seen. On Monday, the beginning of the project was celebrated with the first game played on the first field that...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
wchsnetwork.com
Yeager honored with new exhibit of artifacts at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Famed pilot Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager will be remembered in a special way at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. A new exhibit was dedicated Monday to Yeager, in partial observance of the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
The Legend of Booger Hole, WV
Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
West Virginia State Police plan Hurricane sobriety check point
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County. According to the WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will be located on Route 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. Officials say an alternate location […]
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley Community and Technical College shows off new nursing wing
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Betty Craze, the Nursing Simulation Lab Coordinator and part of the Nursing Faculty at BridgeValley Community and Technical College says the college’s new nursing wing gives students the most realistic experience possible. BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) leaders, nursing faculty and nursing students...
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
Driver taken to hospital after crash on I-77 in West Virginia
UPDATE (11:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-77 Monday morning. Jackson County dispatchers say that a box truck crashed near the 141 mile-marker on I-77 northbound. The driver was taken to the hospital. The […]
wchsnetwork.com
Halloween events continue in Charleston leading up to 31st
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Halloween activities at community centers in Charleston roll on this week leading up to the big day on Oct. 31. On Thursday, the Roosevelt Community Center on Ruffner Avenue will hold a Creepy Crawly Crafts & Cupcakes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Friday, there is a costume party at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
