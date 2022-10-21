ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling Rock, WV

WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
Sara B

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Police plan Hurricane sobriety check point

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County. According to the WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will be located on Route 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. Officials say an alternate location […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley Community and Technical College shows off new nursing wing

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Betty Craze, the Nursing Simulation Lab Coordinator and part of the Nursing Faculty at BridgeValley Community and Technical College says the college’s new nursing wing gives students the most realistic experience possible. BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) leaders, nursing faculty and nursing students...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer

KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Halloween events continue in Charleston leading up to 31st

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Halloween activities at community centers in Charleston roll on this week leading up to the big day on Oct. 31. On Thursday, the Roosevelt Community Center on Ruffner Avenue will hold a Creepy Crawly Crafts & Cupcakes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Friday, there is a costume party at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV

