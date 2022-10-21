Read full article on original website
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
Google Docs Flyer Templates: How To Create Great Flyers in Google Docs
Wondering how to create some fantastic flyers for your business? Well, Google Docs has got you covered. Any flyer design aims to attract people’s attention and compel them to learn more about your product or service. It’s the first impression that attracts current or future clients. Google Docs...
Can I install Windows 11? If your processor is on this new list, you’re in luck.
One of the main problems that Windows 11 has brought with it has been raising the minimum requirements in order to install the operating system. Microsoft has not only required that PCs have a TPM 2.0 chip to be able to install the system, or a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, but has also created a list of compatible processors, in which our processor must be if we want to be able to install and update this system without problems. And, taking advantage of the launch of the new version 22H2 of Windows 11, Microsoft has secretly updated this list. Will your processor already be in it?
Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame
The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
What is true and what is not in the ban on 8K Smart TVs in Europe
It is nothing new if we say that Europe has a serious energy problem. There is not a week that we do not read worrying news on this subject. After turning the automobile market upside down with the excuse of energy savings, the new victim of the European Union is 8K televisions. Are they going to ban them? Not exactly, but they are going to ask you to leave, which is the same thing, but in a slightly more elegant way.
Apple, should you copy this from Samsung?
Every Apple FanBoy argues that one of the differentiating elements of Apple with respect to other companies is that it does not copy ideas from others in order to follow its own line of development and provide users with an external experience without foreign elements. In this post, we are going to carry out a contrary analysis, and comment on what aspects should copy or improve some ideas of other technology companies such as Samsung.
Don’t lose the tabs you use most in Chrome: save them and open them whenever you want
Among the many common elements that we use in any current internet browser, tabs help us improve the user experience. These are extended to the most common programs with these characteristics, as is the case with Google ChromeMozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. At this point, we don’t need to explain...
Android 12 vs Android 13: their performance does not make their differences, supporting figures
SmartViser has published the results of a comparative test of the telecommunications performance of Android 12 and Android 13. The two operating systems were tested with a Google Pixel 5 on two different networks: Orange Telecom and SFR. The list of new features offered by Android 13 is long. While...
Instant 6GHz is GIGABYTE’s overclock tool for the Intel Core i9-13900K
GIGABYTEone of the leading companies in high-performance hardware and components and for gaminghas announced Instant 6GHzits technology designed exclusively to improve the performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K, the model that is currently the great beast of the Raptor Lake processor generation. In addition to being extremely powerful in its...
How to get rid of annoying noise from laptop speakers
In the era where most users use headphones to listen to the audio played by their computer, few users use their laptop speakers on a regular basis. However, there is a common problem with all types of speakers and headphones. Noise that is added to sound by the buildup of static electricity. Which is easy to solve on external devices, but what happens when we have static noise on a laptop? That is why we are going to teach you how eliminate or reduce noise from our laptop’s speakers.
Why bluetooth headset can’t be used on Xbox and PS5
There are a large number of Bluetooth headphones on the market to listen to music with our mobile phone or any similar device. However, the vast majority of wireless console or PC gaming headsets do not use this standard. Why are there no Bluetooth headsets for PS5 and Xbox?. There...
So you can fix the tearing within Valorant
There are games in which graphic errors cannot be allowed. Not for nothing, but because a simple mistake in the way a frame is displayed can mean losing the game. And in the case of Valorant this is one of the most important elements since we depend on our PC, and the monitor, to faithfully show us where the heads of the members that make up the opposing team are hidden.
AMD releases new drivers with small and insubstantial fixes
Once again we have an update to AMD graphics drivers, and as always this brings support for new technologies and features, as well as bug fixes for certain games and applications on Radeon RX graphics cards, as well as optimized settings for the latest released games for better performance. Let’s see, therefore, what the drivers bring us Adrenaline 22.10.2 WHQL.
Change your monitor resolution with one click, it’s that easy!
Although the process is really very simple, before being able to change the resolution with a single click, it is logically necessary to make a previous configuration, and this is precisely what we are going to teach you to do here. Do not worry, because it is really very simple, you will see.
The longest submarine cable in the world, 2Africa, is already attached in Barcelona
The 2Africa submarine cable has already reached Spain. Specific To Barcelona, where it is already hooked. The news has been confirmed by Meta, which is part of the consortium of companies and entities in charge of its deployment and connection, which is known by the same name as the cable. The company has also indicated that this hitch is one of the 46 points to which the cable will be connected until 2024, when its deployment will end.
Freshis launches its first investment round open to the public, on Crowdcube
The startup, distributor of fresh products ‘from the field to the table’, recently announced the launch of an Equity Crowdfunding, a formula that will allow its community of consumers and producers become part of the company as investors. “We are addressing a consumer who is committed to transforming...
Don’t buy a smart plug if it doesn’t have these features
Smart plugs are one of the most interesting devices for automate certain appliances in our home. when we go to buy a smart plug, we must look at its main technical characteristics, above all, we must look at the specifications related to the maximum load that the plug in question supports. There are models that support up to 16A, which makes 3.6kW of power. However, it is also very important that it is compatible with the different home automation assistants that exist. Next, we are going to explain the importance of your smart plug being compatible at the software level with these assistants.
Apple devices already compatible with Nintendo controls
Good, very good news for Apple device users who, at some point, have purchased any of the current revisions of Nintendo’s classic controllers. Let us remember, in this regard, that the big N has launched on the market, in recent years, vcurrent versions but with its classic design of the controllers of the classic Nintendo (NES), Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64, which provide a 100% retro gaming experience, but with more current technology inside, and which have both wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, and wired via USB- c.
iPhone 15: USB-C socket for everyone and periscope telephoto lens for the Pro Max, finally
Rumors are already swirling about the iPhone 15s coming out next year. A renowned expert firm has come forward to predict the changes that Apple could bring to its next generation of smartphones. According to analyst firm TrendForce, unsurprisingly, the future range of iPhone 15 will consist of four models....
