Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger
When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
This Is The Best Hair Treatment To Boost Volume And Thickness, According To Beauty Experts
If your hair goals include thicker, more voluminous hair, there’s a good chance you’ve already tried everything to get there. You’ve used all of the shampoos and conditioners that merely mention “volume” on the label. You coat your hair with volume-boosting mousse and take every supplement under the sun that promises to grow hair or boost your hair’s natural texture. Maybe you’re disappointed in the lack of results you’ve noticed — or would like to take things one step further and add another step to your hair care routine. Whatever the reason, you’ve probably never considered this hair treatment that so many beauty experts recommend for boosting volume and thickness. It seems so simple, but is actually low-key incredible effective. Best of all: it won’t break the bank and feels all kinds of amazing. Gaby Longsworth, PHD, certified hair practitioner, and owner of Absolutely Curly Everything, explains why this is the best hair treatment for healthy, thicker hair.
ohmymag.co.uk
Dark circles under your eyes could be a sign of a bigger issue
A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear
The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
dogsbestlife.com
Try 5 natural remedies to treat your dog’s dry skin
Just like human beings, dogs can also suffer from irritated skin. In fact, some of the causes of dry skin in human beings are responsible for dry skin in our furry friends. Itchy skin in dogs is a discomfort that most owners tend to dismiss as harmless. However, it can irritate your dog and cause other complications if left untreated.
Healthline
Managing My Eczema: Dry Eyes, Dark Circles, and More
Different forms of eczema can impact the scalp, face, and body. Eczema is impacted by biological factors like hormones, allergies, and production of sebum. It can also be affected by lifestyle factors, some of which you can manage. I have three decades of battling eczema flare-ups behind me, and while...
Beauty Experts Say This One Hydrating Tea Is The Secret To Flawless, Ageless Skin
The best skincare news in the world would be discovering that a mocha latte with extra chocolate shavings on top is actually top-secret weapon for better skin. We may not be quite that lucky, but there’s some good news anyway: you can relax under a blanket, watch your favorite movie, and soothe yourself with a beverage that works overtime as a skin savior. Teas have been long known for their antioxidant and therapeutics properties — but specific teas can even help keep your complexion more youthful and glowing (and all you have to do is boil some water, grab a tea bag, let it steep, and get ready to veg out with a cup in your hand). But with so many tea varieties, which one is the best option for your skin? Beauty experts say this one hydrating tea is the secret to flawless, ageless skin.
purewow.com
9 Best Dog Shampoos for Dry Skin, According to a Vet
Dr. Lisa Chimes, a practicing vet at Australia’s Small Animal Specialist Hospital and star of Bondi Vet and Dr. Lisa to the Rescue. After 14 years of veterinary practice, Dr. Lisa knows which ingredients work for dog skin and which work against it. She recommends finding dog shampoos with super moisturizers like coconut oil, sweet almond oil and sunflower oil. Oatmeal is another ingredient in many skin-soothing dog shampoo formulas. Oatmeal is a gentle cleanser with anti-inflammatory properties.
Keep your skin hydrated all winter long with moisturizers from Tula, Cerave, The Ordinary
Keep your skin hydrated all winter long with these moisturizers from The Ordinary, Biossance, Tula, La Roche-Posay, Tatcha, First Aid Beauty and more.
hcplive.com
Facial Moisturizer with SPF35 Formulated for Skin of Color is Clinically Supported
The moisturizer was designed to address concerns regarding the suitability of sunscreens for individuals with skin of color and show the importance of "aesthetic elegance” to increase sunscreen utilization. Investigators evaluated the perception and product coverage of a specially formulated daily facial moisturizer (DFM) with SPF35 in individuals with...
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Make Your Skin Glow With Health and Vibrancy
Beautiful, glowing skin is a blessing no matter what time of year, but it can be hard to attain as the weather gets colder and drier. But there are still ways to make your skin radiant and healthy. Here are a few of them. Drink Lots of Water. Water is...
popularposting.com
Laser Skin Treatment
If you’re tired of looking tired, it might be time to consider laser skin treatment. A new technology that has been increasing in popularity is the use of lasers to treat skin conditions like age spots, acne and wrinkles. In fact, according to a study by the American Society of Dermatology (ASD), laser skin treatment is now being used more often than surgical procedures for treating various types of skin conditions. So if you’re looking for a quick and effective solution, laser skin treatment might be just what you need!
Comments / 0