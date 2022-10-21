Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Carol S. Knepp — UPDATED
Carol S. Knepp, 69, Bremen, died at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 19, 1953. Carol is survived by her sister, Debra L. (Clyde) Cartwright, Plymouth. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville Community Complex, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Ronnie Dean Cunningham
Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
inkfreenews.com
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, one CR 450N 2000 feet west of CR 375E outside of Warsaw. Driver: Cecelia Baist, 18, 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw. Moped driver left the road and struck a utility pole. Baist was taken to a hospital for injuries. Damage up $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Gabriel Brian Barrus
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, Wabash, died at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 22, 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Bryonna Barrus, Rochester; father, Glenn E. Barrus, Wabash; two sisters, Brandy Hoyt, Mesa, Ariz. and Mandy (Michael) Scorsone, Wabash; half-brother, Troy Barrus, Wabash; and half sister, Deana Barrus, Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
Walter C. Anglemeyer
Walter C. Anglemeyer, 95, Nappanee, died at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Sept. 10, 1927. On Aug. 3, 1952, he married Betty Goble; she preceded him in death. Walter is survived by his five children, Walter D. (Penny) Anglemeyer, Bremen, Susan...
inkfreenews.com
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
inkfreenews.com
Christopher M. Evett — UPDATED
Christopher Michael Evett, 50, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at home in North Webster. Chris was born Jan. 13, 1972. He is survived by his daughters, Philena and Sydnee Evett; son, Frank Shell; father, James Evett; brothers, David and Jeff Evett; and sisters, Suzan Evett and Becky (Terry) Ruiz,
inkfreenews.com
Joan Wauer
Joan (Bailey) Wauer, 91, Churubusco, died at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born Nov. 28, 1930. She married Albert “Joe” Wauer in December 1949; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Christine (Jan) Griggs, Sandra (Dick)...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Shenefield — UPDATED
Ruth Carolyn (Robinson) Shenefield, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Warsaw, the youngest of six children born to Herbert and Ruth (Bolinger) Robinson. Ruth graduated from Warsaw High School, Manchester College and the University of St. Francis. She married “the love of her...
inkfreenews.com
Terry Lee McClintic
Terry L McClintic, 83, South Bend, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Terry was born April 28, 1939, in Goshen. On May 19, 1979, he married the former Russie Taylor Robinson, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Wendy McClintic and Lisa Robinson (William) Whiteman; two...
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Craft Show Nov. 5 At Eisenhower Elementary
WARSAW — The Christmas At The Lake Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Eisenhower Elementary School, 1900 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw. Lunch will be sponsored by Eisenhower Student Council and will benefit Riley Children’s Hospital. Questions can be...
inkfreenews.com
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, rural Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Ky. She was born Feb. 28, 1952. She married Gene Dangerfield on April 8, 2005; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Emily)...
inkfreenews.com
Max Charles Leiter
Max Charles Leiter, 100, formerly of Sidney, died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where he was a resident since March 2021. Born April 14, 1922, in Jackson Twp., Kosciusko County, he was a son of the late Charles and Flossie (Johnson) Leiter. Growing up in the Sidney area, he graduated from Sidney High School in 1940.
inkfreenews.com
Loraine H. Crowder
Loraine H. Crowder, 86, South Whitley, died peacefully at 4:24 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where she was admitted on Friday. She was born on Nov. 22, 1935. On Aug. 21, 1953, she married Homer R. Crowder. Homer died on July 3, 2016.
inkfreenews.com
Colleen Phyllis Statler
Colleen Phyllis Statler, 92, Albion, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Albion. She was born March 27, 1930. On Dec. 3, 1971, she married Harold Statler; he preceded her in death. Colleen is survived by her daughters, Deb (Al) Gaerte, Denice Schott, Sue (Tom) Asbury...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry O. Lentz
Dr. Jerry Owen Lentz, 89, Nappanee, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Nappanee. Jerry was born May 4, 1933. He married Barbara Jane Lowe on June 18, 1955; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his four children, Stephen (Leigh Ann) Lentz, Aliso Viejo, Calif.,...
inkfreenews.com
Debra Ann Born
Debra Ann Born, 65, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 16, 1957. On March 20, 1997, she married Henry Ernest Born. Surviving is her loving husband, Henry; children Jason J. (Norma) Kethcart, Huntington, Nevada S. Elliot, Kendallville,...
inkfreenews.com
Gloria Elaine Whiting
Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. She was born on Oct. 9, 1928. On Jan. 22, 1950, Gloria married John W. Whiting. The two were wed for almost 71 years before John passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
Comments / 0