Linda Swoverland — PENDING
Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, one CR 450N 2000 feet west of CR 375E outside of Warsaw. Driver: Cecelia Baist, 18, 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw. Moped driver left the road and struck a utility pole. Baist was taken to a hospital for injuries. Damage up $10,000.
Carol S. Knepp — UPDATED
Carol S. Knepp, 69, Bremen, died at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 19, 1953. Carol is survived by her sister, Debra L. (Clyde) Cartwright, Plymouth. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville Community Complex, is in charge of arrangements.
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Janette Elaine Bell — PENDING
Janette Elaine Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Ronnie Dean Cunningham
Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
Fred L. Slabaugh
Fred L. Slabaugh, 82, Elkhart, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1940. Mr. Slabaugh is survived by his sister, Esther Yoder, Nappanee. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is handling arrangements.
Wayne Township
In preparing to run for the Wayne Township Trustee office, I studied every single statute in the Indiana State Code concerning Township Trustees. I researched the concerns for the township that were stated by the incumbent trustee and township board members from the 2018 election. I met with community leaders in local government, political parties, and non-profits to discuss their concerns for the poor of the township and what their relationship with the current trustee and township board looked like.
Harriet I. Phend
Harriet I. Phend, 89, Middlebury, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1932. She is survived by six children, Brenda Vaughan, Middlebury, Robert W. Phend, Texas, Victoria L. (Jim) Snyder, Bourbon, James A. (Cathy) Phend, Plymouth, Cynthia J. Brauneker, Warsaw, and Pamela K. (Dan Litomisky) Phend, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
Carolyn Ann Heeter
Carolyn Ann Heeter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born June 12, 1944. She married Jack L. Heeter on Dec. 19, 1964. Carolyn is survived by their two daughters, Sandra (Ray) Olinger, Glen Allen, Alaska and Elizabeth Krauser, Goshen; six grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Roe, New Paris and JoEllen (Tim) Benson, Hollywood, Md.; and four brothers, Delbert (Louetta) Culp, Indianapolis, Dale (Cindy) Culp, Waterford, Donald (Sarah) Culp, Mio, Mich. and Dennis (Lucinda) Culp, Syracuse.
Gabriel Brian Barrus
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, Wabash, died at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 22, 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Bryonna Barrus, Rochester; father, Glenn E. Barrus, Wabash; two sisters, Brandy Hoyt, Mesa, Ariz. and Mandy (Michael) Scorsone, Wabash; half-brother, Troy Barrus, Wabash; and half sister, Deana Barrus, Wabash.
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, rural Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Ky. She was born Feb. 28, 1952. She married Gene Dangerfield on April 8, 2005; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Emily)...
Terry Lee McClintic
Terry L McClintic, 83, South Bend, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Terry was born April 28, 1939, in Goshen. On May 19, 1979, he married the former Russie Taylor Robinson, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Wendy McClintic and Lisa Robinson (William) Whiteman; two...
Walter C. Anglemeyer
Walter C. Anglemeyer, 95, Nappanee, died at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Sept. 10, 1927. On Aug. 3, 1952, he married Betty Goble; she preceded him in death. Walter is survived by his five children, Walter D. (Penny) Anglemeyer, Bremen, Susan...
Christopher M. Evett — UPDATED
Christopher Michael Evett, 50, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at home in North Webster. Chris was born Jan. 13, 1972. He is survived by his daughters, Philena and Sydnee Evett; son, Frank Shell; father, James Evett; brothers, David and Jeff Evett; and sisters, Suzan Evett and Becky (Terry) Ruiz,
One Transported By Helicopter After Moped Accident
WARSAW — One person was transported by helicopter following a wreck on Monday night, Oct. 24. First responders were called out around 8:15 p.m. Monday to the area of CR 375E and CR 450N outside Warsaw for a crash involving a moped. A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy at the...
Warsaw Man Receives Nine Years For Dealing Meth
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 24, to nine years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Valente Ceballos Jr., 38, 423 E. Levi Lee Road, Warsaw, was sentenced in Kosciusko Circuit Court for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Gloria Elaine Whiting
Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. She was born on Oct. 9, 1928. On Jan. 22, 1950, Gloria married John W. Whiting. The two were wed for almost 71 years before John passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.
