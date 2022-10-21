Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
santansun.com
Chandler restaurant cited by national media as ‘exciting’
The restaurant with the most buzz in Chandler is not a fancy place. Thaily’s is small, only seven tables for inside dining. It’s located inside an older building in the city’s Galveston neighborhood. As is usually the case, looks can be deceiving. If you want dinner at...
'It's a day-to-day grind': Valley restaurants continue to struggle with staffing post-pandemic
PHOENIX — It's been two years since the height of COVID-19 and Valley restaurants are still struggling to fill staffing roles. "It's a day-to-day grind," Jeffrey "JJ" Holmes, owner of JJ's Grubb Shack in Mesa said. Holmes says he currently has a solid staff of about 20, but would...
These are the Costco Locations with the Best Samples
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
Phoenix New Times
This Hidden Patio Pop-Up Serves Incredible Israeli Street Food in Phoenix
"Are you looking for a big truck or something to eat?" Netanel “Nate” Harat calls out, standing on the curb on Pierson Street. Definitely the food, we reply. With a toothy grin and a wave of his hand, he turns and leads the way through the parking lot to his tiny restaurant adjacent to a used car shop at the north end of Phoenix's Melrose District.
Valley brothers set to open a ‘Christmas town’ in Mesa this Winter
‘Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular’ is set to open at Bell Bank Park in Mesa this November! The Valley siblings will participate in ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ this year on ABC.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
themesatribune.com
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
KTAR.com
Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour
PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
AZFamily
Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
KTAR.com
Free Fiesta Buzz bus route connecting popular Mesa districts is ready to roll
PHOENIX – Valley Metro’s Fiesta Buzz, a free circulator bus system that covers some of western Mesa’s most popular destinations, will debut Monday morning. Fiesta Buzz will connect the Riverview, Asian and Fiesta districts and include service to the likes of Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park.
Phoenix New Times
'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse
A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
citysuntimes.com
Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld
The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away
CHANDLER, Ariz. — If they are lucky, retail stores have that one special employee that customers come to see. For one Home Depot, that employee is a cat. The cat has been a fixture at the Home Depot at 650 N. 54th St. for the past six or seven years.
SignalsAZ
Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
