Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
macaronikid.com
Quick and Easy Apple Crisp
My family loves apples! I often buy some thinking that I'll make something special with them, but then I never seem to have time and then we just eat all of the apples! But that's ok because we all want our kids to enjoy healthy snacks too. Since I can't...
princesspinkygirl.com
Marshmallow Fudge
This easy Marshmallow Fudge recipe requires only 4 ingredients and a microwave and can be made in 8 fast minutes from start to finish. With a smooth, creamy chocolate base and soft, chewy mini marshmallows mixed in, a fuss-free and foolproof fudge is just as delicious as any long-cooked candy; no cooking on the stovetop or candy thermometer needed.
Let’s Eat: Give your family pumpkin to talk about
Pumpkins are a quintessential Halloween ingredient, but these recipes for breakfast, dinner and dessert are so good, you may be tempted to have them year round. Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, cloves, ginger and allspice together in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the milk, eggs and pumpkin puree. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until the ingredients are just mixed. Let rest for five minutes. Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Ladle a 1⁄2 cup of batter onto the skillet and cook until the pancakes are golden on the bottom and bubbly on top, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden brown and the pancake is cooked through. Serve with maple syrup.
A Stroll Through the Garden: The benefits of turning cabbage into sauerkraut
A friend and a reader of mine asked me about sauerkraut recipes a few years ago. This is a good time of year for harvesting cabbage since I picked a few of them up last week. Personally, I have not thought of cabbage as all that exciting, except picture coleslaw, fried chicken hot out off the grill, mashed potatoes with gravy that melts in your mouth, German mustard potato salad with a little bite, hot corn bread with real butter melting all over the top the corn bread, small pieces of grilled corn on the cob that has that sweetness that a perfect cob has, and finally the most amazing apple pie made by another friend whom I miss since she passed just this year. Her pie was auctioned off and brought in over $50 once.
Albany Herald
RECIPE: Cider Basted Apple Dumplings
Prepare for your kitchen to smell like fall while these apple dumplings bake. We love the flavor the simple cider syrup adds. Sprinkling the pastry-wrapped apples with a cinnamon sugar mixture adds a little crust on top. A wonderful fall dessert. Ingredients. SIMPLE CIDER SYRUP. 1 c sugar. 1/2 tsp...
mvmagazine.com
Rosemary Butter-Roasted Walnuts
To nibble with drinks or to top a salad - excellent either way. A version of these nuts appeared in an issue of Gourmet magazine many years ago in an article written by the wonderful Laurie Colwin. I remember that my mom, my sister, and pretty much everyone I knew who liked to cook adopted them as a nibble to serve with drinks. I repurposed them in my cookbook, Simple Green Suppers. These days I often use them as a savory condiment in addition to party fare. They’re especially good with blue cheese in a winter salad.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
The 6 Best Apples for Apple Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. After baking four popular apple pies in a head-to-head showdown, I consider myself somewhat of an apple pie expert. I discovered that a combination of butter and shortening makes for the easiest, flakiest crust, and I’ve (begrudgingly) accepted that it really is essential to wait at least five hours before slicing into the baked pie. But perhaps most importantly, I learned that choosing the right mix of apples can make or break the whole thing.
momcollective.com
Recipe Share: Fall Favorite Dinners
Fall is in the air, and I don’t know about you, but I’m 100% ready for sweatshirts and my favorite cold-weather comfort foods. If I could, I would eat my fall favorite recipes like soup all year long. There is just nothing better than a warm meal on a crisp fall day.
snapshotsincursive.com
Turmeric Roast Beef
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Turmeric Roast Beef! Turmeric is a spice in the world of superfoods. It begins as a plant, but the roots hold all the benefits. Turmeric can usually be found in the spice aisle of your favorite grocery store. Its golden-orange color makes a quick scan for identification pretty easy. The aroma has an earthiness to it, which is a compliment for vegetables and beef. Once you try it, your mind may wander to curry dishes, chili soup, and beyond.
