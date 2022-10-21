ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel formally issues subpoena to Trump

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q4nL_0ihzXyBY00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released its full subpoena to former President Trump, detailing 19 areas of inquiry it wishes to discuss with the former president and asking him to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote in the letter accompanying the subpoena.

“The deposition will be under oath,” the letter adds, noting the session could extend beyond one day and will be led by a staff that includes “multiple former federal prosecutors – as well as members.”

In taking the remarkable step of issuing a subpoena to a former president, the committee departed from past practice and offered additional transparency by releasing the full, unredacted subpoena — including all documents it is seeking.

The move comes after the committee took a public vote at its hearing last week to approve serving the subpoena.

In some ways, the 19-point schedule reads as a recap of many topics already touched on by the panel.

It makes a sweeping request for any documents or communications related to efforts to evaluate former Vice President Mike Pence’s role in certifying the 2020 election or “any actions he might take” on Jan. 6. It also asks for anything detailing his discussions, including handwritten notes, about other plots, including efforts to reach out to state lawmakers, election officials and leaders at the Justice Department.

But it also highlights areas where the committee may still have significant gaps, including whether Trump had any contact with far-right groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, whose leaders are now facing trial on seditious conspiracy charges.

It also asks about any witness intimidation efforts involved with the committee’s investigation, such as efforts to contact those who appeared or were expected to appear before panel staff.

The schedule also asks Trump to turn over any communications with “Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.) and any other member of Congress,” as well as another catchall with a who’s who of Trump associates as varied as Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, various members of his outside legal team and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

It notes that many it has already spoken with, including Stone and one-time National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, pleaded the fifth multiple times on questions “related directly to your conduct.”

Finally, the letter asks to discuss Trump’s multiple unsuccessful court cases — 62 in all — pointing to a recently obtained email indicating the former president knowingly submitted false information to the court.

Trump is asked to produce the documents at a quick clip – facing a deadline on Nov. 4, just days before the midterm elections.

“Donald Trump, you’ve been served,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of the panel’s two GOP members, tweeted shortly after the subpoena was released.

Since the committee voted to subpoena Trump, he’s complained the panel waited “until the very end” to try to speak with him.

But the move follows a common investigative practice of assembling as much evidence as possible before seeking to speak with “big fish.”

The panel’s letter to Trump walks through much of the evidence they’ve already collected about what they referred to as Trump’s “central role in each element” of the plan to remain in power.

“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by a U.S. president to overturn and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” they wrote.

“The evidence demonstrates that you knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional and also knew that your own assertions of fraud were false.”

The panel also notes it is working to craft recommendations to ensure that “no future president could succeed at anything even remotely similar to the unlawful actions that you took to overturn the election.”

Updated at 3:13 p.m.

Comments / 4

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
The Hill

Trump: Griffin should be fired from ‘The View’

Former President Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of its hit daytime political talk show “The View.”. “Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to...
msn.com

Trump allegedly pressured health workers not to publish accurate data on COVID-19

Workers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were pressured by former U.S. President Donald Trump during his administration not to provide accurate coronavirus information to citizens early in the pandemic. This has been endorsed by the US House of Representatives subcommittee charged with investigating the coronavirus...
Business Insider

Adam Kinzinger said Kevin McCarthy was giving 'aid and comfort to the enemy' and fodder to Russian media by suggesting GOP may not send more aid to Ukraine

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said if the GOP wins the House they may not be as forthcoming with Ukraine aid. His comments suggested bipartisan support for aiding Ukraine could be waning. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the remarks would be talked about constantly on Russian state media. Rep. Adam Kinzinger...
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Find an Actual Lawyer to Accept Service of Trump’s Subpoena

The Jan. 6 committee has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump because they can’t find a lawyer who is authorized to accept service of the subpoena, sources told ABC News. The committee voted to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13 and is expected to issue the subpoena once committee investigators learn who is formally representing the former president. Although Trump has previously trashed the committee and its legitimacy, he recently has said he’s open to testifying as long as it’s broadcast live. No decision has been made yet on whether he’ll appear, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I think that’s going to be a negotiation.” For now, the committee simply has to find a lawyer who can actually take the subpoena before those deliberations can even begin.
The Hill

Trump fundraises off Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Trump is using the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to fundraise. Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee sent an email to supporters on Thursday, urging them to donate in the face of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president. “PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG,”...
The Hill

8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
The Independent

Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

How the 14th Amendment can reinforce the Jan. 6 committee’s Trump subpoena

On Oct. 13, the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. We have been here before. In 2019, three House committees sought to subpoena then-President Trump’s accountant, Mazars, LLP, to obtain Trump’s tax returns and information about his financial life. Under the precedent then in place, Congress had a clear right to this information, as executive privilege does not protect Trump’s financial information from disclosure.
The Hill

Cheney knocks Youngkin for campaigning with Trump-backed election deniers

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called out Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for hitting the campaign trail with Trump-backed election deniers in recent weeks. During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” moderator Chuck Todd mention to Cheney the comments Youngkin made at a rally in support of Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake earlier this week.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

737K+
Followers
86K+
Post
529M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy