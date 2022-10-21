(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching February 2023, the much anticipated 16 city tour is produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation. Off the heels of the successful season 9 return of Impractical Jokers and its new celebrity format, Q, Murr and Sal are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation. Locally the tour comes to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, February 3 and Prudential Center in Newark on Friday, March 10.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO