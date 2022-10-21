Read full article on original website
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Hey" by Colossal Street Jam
Colossal Street Jam will turn fans onto their forthcoming album, “No Way to Live,” on Oct. 26 with a special laser light show designed and synced to the LP by Novins Planetarium at Ocean County College in Toms River. The latest single, “Hey,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY CONNI FREESTONE.
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Jerry Seinfeld to Resume Residency at Beacon Theatre
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the historic Beacon Theatre with an all-new show to resume his record-breaking residency, which originally began in 2016. The upcoming dates include: December 16-17, 2022; January 20-21, 2023; February 3-4, 2023; and March 3-4, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm and 9:30pm on all eight nights.
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
Debonair Music Hall presents The Dangerous Summer
(TEANECK, NJ) -- The Dangerous Summer is back with a headlining tour this fall in support of their new album Coming Home via Rude Records. On Friday, November 18th, the band comes to Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall with special guests Like Pacific and My Kid Brother. Doors open at 6:00, showtime is 7:00pm.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Ocean County Library presents NGXB
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Itching for classic rock of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s? NGXB has your remedy. The dynamic pianist-arranger will be “Rockin’ the Hits on 88 Keys” at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Tuesday, November 1. The dazzling entertainer glides through his solo performances with practically no singing, carrying audiences with keyboard wizardry, an imposing stage presence and a sparkling personality. The event begins at 7:00pm.
A Chat With Evelyn Colbert About Montclair Film, Its Festival and Tribute to Daniel Craig
Evelyn "Evie" McGee Colbert is an arts advocate, a film producer, and one of the founding board members of Montclair Film, a nonprofit that produces a festival that “connects global filmmakers with audiences in a diverse, culturally vibrant community” and more, “presenting … year-round programs that engage, entertain and educate through the power of visual storytelling.”
Medeski Martin & Wood's Billy Martin to Perform 2nd Solo Show at Black Box PAC
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30pm, Medeski Martin & Wood's Billy Martin -- a long-time Bergen County resident -- will perform another solo set utilizing percussion instruments, found objects, voice, flutes, bird calls, and more at The Black Box Performing Arts Center, 49 East Palisade Ave between Grand Ave and Dean Street. Designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, this mind-blowing, unique, and soulful performance will take you to places beyond the imagination -- and it continues an ongoing residency for Mr. Martin at The Black Box.
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
MPAC presents The Rascals featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The next chapter of The Rascals is about to begin – two of the founders of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band are once again taking to the stage to continue their legacy that started 57 years ago. The Rascals bring their Time Peace Tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $49-$89.
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
Basiani - The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing - Returns to NYC
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Basiani – The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing will return to New York to perform for one evening on Saturday, November 12 at 7:00pm at the St Luke’s Church, 308 W. 46th Street, New York. Previously seen at Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival and The Town Hall, this is the Ensemble’s first return to New York in three years.
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Impractical Jokers Tour Comes to Camden and Newark
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching February 2023, the much anticipated 16 city tour is produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation. Off the heels of the successful season 9 return of Impractical Jokers and its new celebrity format, Q, Murr and Sal are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation. Locally the tour comes to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, February 3 and Prudential Center in Newark on Friday, March 10.
Grammy Museum Experience (TM) Prudential Center presents "Ladies and Gentlemen... The Beatles!"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center announced their newest traveling exhibit, Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! The exhibit runs from Friday, November 18, 2022, through June 25, 2023. Curated by the GRAMMY Museum® and Fab Four Exhibits, Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! brings visitors back to the early ‘60s...
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
bergenPAC celebrates Reopening after Renovations
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The stars and spotlights shine brightly at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)! The night before, The Price is Right! officially opened the new season, and a unique sneak peek event was held Tuesday, October 11, for theater supporters to experience the state-of-the-art restorations and renovations made throughout the theater. The evening commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the historic venue's Capital Campaign project.
