Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1

THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WWLP

Home sales claim in anti-surtax ad disputed home

About two weeks out from Election Day, a new ad from the coalition trying to convince voters to oppose a Constitutional amendment that would add a 4 percent surtax on annual household income above $1 million is causing a stir and, with ballots already being cast, supporters are trying to combat what they see as "misinformation."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: October edition

The good news: The average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts did not go up in September. The bad news: At $2,500, it’s still 18.5% higher than it was in September 2021. And in three cities — Cambridge, Boston, and Brookline, in that order — that average was substantially higher, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released earlier this month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

