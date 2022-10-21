Read full article on original website
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
Healey Rejects Third Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate With Diehl
There will not be another debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race that will be decided on November 8. Diehl and Healey sparred for a second time last Thursday, but Diehl wants one more debate. Healey said no. Healey, believed by most political...
Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1
THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
Election 2022: Running red in a blue state, how GOP candidates face challenges in era of Trump
Anthony Amore is running for state auditor, an accounting job that, by its description, should have little or nothing to do with political affiliation. But very few candidates run as independents, fewer still win, and Amore is running as a Republican. In Leominster, a voter asked if Amore supported Donald...
Vote No On Question 4, No One is Above the Law! ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (10-22)
In their infinite lack of wisdom and common sense, The Massachusetts legislature has voted to give drivers licenses to illegal aliens. The bill they passed also had language in it stating that illegal aliens will also have a right to receive education and health services as well as other government benefits.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
Baker gets bill overhauling prescribing practices
The Legislature sent Gov. Charlie Baker a bill restricting the practice of insurance companies requiring patients to first try cheaper, oftentimes older, prescription drugs before they will pay for newer and more expensive drugs.
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4
OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Who won the debate? Political analysts review performance of Healey, Diehl
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Political analysts from both sides of the aisle say they believe the presumed frontrunner, Democrat Maura Healey, held her lead over Republican Geoff Diehl with Thursday night'sdebate performance. The debate, hosted by WCVB and produced by a media consortium, was the final time the two candidates...
‘We want to talk’ to state workers fired over COVID mandate, Baker says
Just over a year after Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect for more than 40,000 Executive Department employees, the governor confirmed Tuesday his administration is providing some flexibility to workers who were terminated for refusing to get the shot after seeking medical or religious waivers. Scores of...
Before you vote on Question 1, look at history
This November, Massachusetts voters need to look at history before casting their ballot on Question 1. This ballot question represents the seventh attempt to change the Massachusetts flat tax rate structure. History shows that Massachusetts voters want a flat tax and the Legislature cannot be trusted on how to spend the new tax dollars.
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Why 'yes' vote on Question 4 matters
Come Nov. 8, vote yes on Question 4 on your Massachusetts ballot. My own story shows why it’s important. I remember when I first drove a car in the United States. I was 21, driving without a license, and I got stuck in a snowbank. There I was, crying...
Home sales claim in anti-surtax ad disputed home
About two weeks out from Election Day, a new ad from the coalition trying to convince voters to oppose a Constitutional amendment that would add a 4 percent surtax on annual household income above $1 million is causing a stir and, with ballots already being cast, supporters are trying to combat what they see as "misinformation."
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: October edition
The good news: The average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts did not go up in September. The bad news: At $2,500, it’s still 18.5% higher than it was in September 2021. And in three cities — Cambridge, Boston, and Brookline, in that order — that average was substantially higher, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released earlier this month.
