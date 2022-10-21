Read full article on original website
CS:GO DFS Playbook October 24: Top DraftKings DFS Picks
The Elisa Invitational Fall 2022 playoffs start on Monday! Check out our favorite Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS plays for Draftkings with our esports playbook. Keep the CS:GO winning going! Check out our partners over on PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Monkey Knife Fight & join our FREE Discord!. Sprout (World rank: #26)...
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. “We haven’t won a game doing that,” said Montgomery. “We kind of surrendered leads, then we ended up winning in overtime or we pull away late. It’s nice to close out a game. ... Dallas pushed us, they tested us. I like the way we shut it down the last four minutes.”
