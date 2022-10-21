Aloe Blacc Says It is the Musician’s Duty to ‘be a Voice for the Voiceless’

“I Need a Dollar” artist, Aloe Blacc , is taking after his “hero and mentor” Harry Belafonte — raising awareness with music. In 2022, this artist performed at the DKMS Gala, encouraging attendees to “get involved” in blood stem donation.

Aloe Blacc appeared as the DKMS 2022 Gala musical guest, performing ‘I Need a Dollar’

Artist and activist Aloe Blacc performs during the DKMS Gala 2022 | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS

They’re deleting blood cancer — one donor at a time. With over 11 million registered donors, DKMS holds the largest network of stem cell donor databases worldwide. For the nonprofit’s 2022 Gala , Aloe Blacc appeared as the featured musical guest, performing “I Need a Dollar.”

“Because you gave a dollar, so I’m going to sing for you,” Blacc said to the audience.

Aloe Blacc noted music and activism are ‘always closely connected’

Some artists raise awareness with their music . According to Aloe Blacc, there is an undeniable link between music and activism.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Music and activism are always closely connected. My hero and mentor Harry Belafonte, often says that musicians and artists are the gatekeepers of truth.”

Belafonte, best known for “Jump In the Line,” created Sankofa, a social justice organization supported by artists and influential individuals alike. There’s also The Belafonte Family Foundation, which focuses on social activism.

“And what we are tasked to do is to shine a light on humanity, on dignity, so that we can be a voice for the voiceless,” Blacc continued. “In this case, what we are doing today, what I’m doing today is I’m joining in speaking to a huge community of people with resources to, you know, encourage folks to get involved in blood stem donation.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Blacc was involved with a nonprofit. A few weeks prior, the artist performed at the Clooney Foundation’s Justice Albie awards, sharing pictures on social media.

“Gratitude,” he captioned it. “I am grateful that there are people in the world who are brave enough to stand in the way of harm to protect all of us. I endeavor to support these heroes and I aspire to join them.”

Aloe Blacc recently released ‘Free’ and ‘Future In Your Hands’

As one of the musician’s latest projects, Blacc debuted his song “Free” — complete with a YouTube music video advocating for criminal justice reform. Since the single debuted on Spotify, it has earned over 70 thousand plays.

“We all know someone; a friend, a colleague, a family member, who has grappled with substance misuse. In some cases we have suffered their untimely passing,” the YouTube caption reads.

“I am dedicated to bringing awareness to new solutions for the failed war on drugs,” the statement continues. “Jails and prisons are not the answer. What really works is compassionate rehabilitation, understanding, and patience. Together, we can do this.”

Aloe Blacc is also one of the artists behind “Future In Your Hands,” created with Sam Feldt, David Solomon, and Futuristic Polar Bears. Blacc’s originals are also influenced by his family, according to one press release.

“Becoming a father made me want to share those experiences in music,” he said.

RELATED: Pencils of Promise CEO, Tanya Ramos, Comments on 2019 Gala Honorees, Trevor Noah and Lil Jon