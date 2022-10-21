ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex extends hours, now serving morning coffee and pastries

By Lee DeVito
 4 days ago

PizzaPlex just launched a morning menu.

Rise and grind: Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex is now open early on the weekends, serving coffee and Italian pastries.

The restaurant says it’s still developing its menu, but initial offerings include specialty coffee drinks and house-made pastries like cornetti and tiramisu.

The morning menu is available from 8 a.m.-noon Friday-Sunday.

PizzaPlex also launched an “Italian Women in Wine” wine-tasting series, which kicks off from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The series includes samples of five bottles, small plates, and live music.

Detroit, MI
