Canadian leader considers dropping COVID lockdown charges, apologizes to unvaccinated
Alberta, Canada, premier Danielle Smith apologized to unvaccinated citizens who faced "discrimination" when the country installed some of the most stringent coronavirus policies.
George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian
George Clooney admitted he and wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language. During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the 61-year-old actor and the 44-year-old lawyer were asked by host Gayle King what delights them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Trudeau defends $55k a year Canadians pay for his groceries
Justin Trudeau’s office has defended the prime minister’s household spending of $55,000 annually on groceries billed to the taxpayers.According to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Mr Trudeau and his predecessor Stephen Harper list an average of $54,494 annually on “miscellaneous food expenses” billed to the taxpayer after customary reimbursements.The PM’s office said the household expenses are repaid to the government coffers based on a flat rate and not based on the price of each item, due to a policy which dates back to former prime minister Brian Mulroney.“As per a longstanding practice in place since 1985, the...
Narcity
Canada's Handgun Freeze Is Now In Effect & Trudeau Says 'Canadians Have The Right To Feel Safe'
Canada's handgun freeze has come into effect and Justin Trudeau said that "urgent action" had to be taken to keep communities safe. The prime minister announced on October 21, 2022, that the national freeze on handguns will now prohibit the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in this country. "Canadians...
How the Indian Act's 'blackout period' denied Indigenous Peoples their legal rights
Recent years have seen Indigenous land rights protests and assertions of sovereignty across Canada. In the wake of these events, many have been learning about and coming to terms with Canada’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples. However, many remain unaware of a significantly damaging period in Canada’s history. The “blackout” period in Aboriginal law in Canada was a time when the Canadian government in effect banned lawyers from representing Indigenous peoples. In 1927, the federal government introduced Section 141 into the Indian Act. It banned the solicitation or collection of funds to pursue a legal claim on behalf of an Indigenous person...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, complained about being a 'loner': police
Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old who carried out Monday's St. Louis school shooting, brought over 600 rounds of ammunition and wrote about how lonely he felt prior to the attack.
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
'American Pickers' star Danielle Colby shares photo from hospital, details 'health journey' with fibroids
"American Pickers" star Danielle Colby shared with her fans on Thursday that she is suffering from fibroids, and that she has a hysterectomy scheduled.
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine
Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments / 2