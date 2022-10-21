ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

The Independent

Trudeau defends $55k a year Canadians pay for his groceries

Justin Trudeau’s office has defended the prime minister’s household spending of $55,000 annually on groceries billed to the taxpayers.According to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Mr Trudeau and his predecessor Stephen Harper list an average of $54,494 annually on “miscellaneous food expenses” billed to the taxpayer after customary reimbursements.The PM’s office said the household expenses are repaid to the government coffers based on a flat rate and not based on the price of each item, due to a policy which dates back to former prime minister Brian Mulroney.“As per a longstanding practice in place since 1985, the...
TheConversationCanada

How the Indian Act's 'blackout period' denied Indigenous Peoples their legal rights

Recent years have seen Indigenous land rights protests and assertions of sovereignty across Canada. In the wake of these events, many have been learning about and coming to terms with Canada’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples. However, many remain unaware of a significantly damaging period in Canada’s history. The “blackout” period in Aboriginal law in Canada was a time when the Canadian government in effect banned lawyers from representing Indigenous peoples. In 1927, the federal government introduced Section 141 into the Indian Act. It banned the solicitation or collection of funds to pursue a legal claim on behalf of an Indigenous person...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Fox News

Fox News

