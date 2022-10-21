Read full article on original website
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
A security guard has died and another remains hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning outside a DeKalb County nightclub.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The...
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
Police arrest man they say was behind string of business break-ins
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have arrested a man behind burglaries at several businesses in northeast Atlanta. Officers say Demetrius Holt broke into the Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue and Neighbor’s Pub on N. Highland Avenue last month by breaking windows to get inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
Man faces charges in fatal multivehicle wreck on I-75 in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash last month on I-75 in Clayton County, police said....
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
Officials ID victims in South Fulton house fire that killed 4
Officials have tentatively identified two people killed in a tragic South Fulton house fire last week but could not share many details about two other fatalities as they work to reach the victims’ next of kin.
First, steal a Kia, then try to break into a gun store, then abandon the car
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, are attempting to identify a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle and subsequent attempted break-in at Autrey’s Armory off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies on Sept. 29...
Man shot multiple times at Westside Atlanta nightclub, police say
A man was shot multiple times at a nightclub in Underwood Hills, a neighborhood in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area, early Monday morning, according to police.
No weapons found after DeKalb school shooting threat prompts lockdown
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Reports of a shooting at Stephenson High School have been circulating on social media over the weekend. NewsChopper 2 flew over Stephenson High School on Monday afternoon and saw several DeKalb County School District police vehicles surrounding the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they...
