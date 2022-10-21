ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
