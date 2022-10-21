ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
The Richmond Observer

Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat

PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PINEHURST, NC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
The Robesonian

Farmland preservation grants available through NCDA&CS

RALEIGH — County governments and nonprofit groups may now apply for funding assistance from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund for farmland preservation projects. Applicants have until Dec. 19 to apply. “The latest study from the American Farmland Trust projects North Carolina losing more than a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wkml.com

Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events

It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

