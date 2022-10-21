Read full article on original website
UNCP to hold grand opening of the American Indian Heritage Center Nov. 1
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will celebrate the grand opening of The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Ind
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
Jacobs pulls in first deer ever
RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg.
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat
PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
RCC Foundation becomes Passport Acceptance Facility
LUMBERTON – The Robeson Community College Foundation has now become an Official Passport Acceptance Facility as designated by the US Dep
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
Farmland preservation grants available through NCDA&CS
RALEIGH — County governments and nonprofit groups may now apply for funding assistance from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund for farmland preservation projects. Applicants have until Dec. 19 to apply. “The latest study from the American Farmland Trust projects North Carolina losing more than a...
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
‘Nothing but a father figure’: Setzer becomes winningest coach in St. Pauls history
ST. PAULS — When a 27-year-old arena football player from Lenoir first came to be an assistant coach at St. Pauls High School in 2002, i
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
North Carolina hunters urged to take precautions against avian influenza
Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza.
Rams’ Locklear 62nd in girls golf states
PINEHURST — Purnell Swett senior Lauren Locklear finished 62nd in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state t
Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events
It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
