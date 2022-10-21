Read full article on original website
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
BBC
Ajax v Liverpool: Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate return as Reds bid to seal last-16 spot
Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena Date: Wednesday, 26 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate available again for their Champions League match at Ajax, but Thiago Alcantara remains absent. Striker Nunez and defender Konate have returned...
BBC
Bobby Madley: Referee to make Premier League return more than four years after sacking
Referee Bobby Madley is to return to officiating in the Premier League more than four years after he was sacked. Madley, 37, was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in 2018 after sending a video in which he mocked a disabled person to a friend. He will take...
