Study: Alabama ranked 17th among states for schools returning to in-person learning post-COVID; Lags behind most GOP-led neighboring states
A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed that 19 of the top 20 states for returning children to in-person schooling from the COVID-19 pandemic were led by Republicans, including Alabama. Trailing all its neighboring states except Tennessee, Alabama was ranked 17th at getting kids back in schools...
Ivey to attend ribbon cutting for Demopolis City Landing
A ribbon cutting will be held for the newly opened City Landing in Demopolis on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. The landing on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers is a result of a partnership of the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (ADCNR), the City of Demopolis and Marengo County.
Black Belt nonprofits receive grants for healthy food access
Multiple organizations in communities throughout Alabama were recently awarded grants to provide access to healthy food through a state program. “Many Alabamians even in this day and time live in areas where fresh, nutritious foods are not easily available or that may be beyond their means to obtain,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press release.
Turner seeking assistance from DRA, ADECA for road plan
Perry County was one of the stops that the Alabama Department of Community and Economic Affairs (ADECA) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) made in their recent tour of the Black Belt along with the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission (ATRC). Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. hosted the directors...
Alabama lawmakers should increase support for school resource officers
This country is still grieving for the victims and their families from the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this year. While the investigation to uncover all the facts surrounding the event is ongoing, there have been other safety concerns to students around the nation. Right here in Alabama, there have been threats to students that have raised the concern of parents.
Sav-A-Life Selma hosts online auction
The Sav-A-Life Selma annual online auction is coming up in November, and there are already a lot of great gifts that will be auctioned off. . The whole event will be online so you can bid from home. Sav-A-Life, also known as Safe Harbor, gives help and hope to families that are experiencing crisis pregnancies. And now that abortion is illegal in Alabama, they are one of the only resources for families in that situation.
Public works department addresses sewer problems at two residences
Selma’s public works department addressed problems with backed up sewage at two homes last week. Two homeowners reported that sewage was backing up into their homes, and city workers would not address the problem because of a work slowdown in protest of a draft of the budget that did not include raises for city employees.
Absentee voting for general election is open, but follow these rules for your vote to count
Absentee voting for the Nov. 8 election is open in Alabama, but there are rules you must follow for your vote to count, according to Dallas County Circuit Clerk Lynnethia Robinson Bennett. . “If you would like to vote absentee, the first thing you do is fill out an absentee...
Historic home in Marion dates back to 1850s
A historic house in Perry County can be found in Marion, dating back to the late 1850s. It is also called Perry County's most expensive home, according to Catfish 100.1. Called the Kenworthy Hall, it is also known as Carlisle-Martin House. It was built in an Italian styled villa architecture...
Operation Lone Star: More than 100,000 apprehended in Rio Grande Valley alone
(The Center Square) – Texas National Guard soldiers have apprehended or encountered more than 103,000 illegal foreign nationals in the Rio Grande Valley alone since Operation Lone Star launched last year. According to Texas Military Department Task Force East data, these individuals all entered Texas illegally in between ports...
SAG Patron Appreciation Small Works Show reception draws crowd of patrons, artists and art lovers
Artists, patrons and art lovers viewed and purchased small works of art by local area artists during the Selma Art Guild’s Halloween-themed Patron Appreciation Small Works Show reception Oct. 23 at the SAG Gallery. “I think the attendance is wonderful,” Former SAG President Karen Weir said of Sunday’s event....
