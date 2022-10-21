Arrested Warrant Issued for Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed to Return to Jail After Furlough

Read full article on original website
Related
Twice Arrested and Released Suspect who Skipped Court Date is Back in Custody
LEWISTON - An arrest warrant was issued last week after a four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, failed to appear in court. Lewiston Police located and...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Reubens Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Head-On Crash on US95 Monday Morning
GRANGEVILLE - On the morning of Monday, October 24 at approximately 7:24 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on US95 near milepost 233, south of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 42-year-old man from Reubens, ID,...
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
Road Work to Impact Travel on Eagle Creek Road in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Work has begun to maintain and improve Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), significant weather events during the past several years have caused erosion and severe gullying to the roadway, limiting vehicle travel.
KLEWTV
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
Former Orchards Wells Fargo Building Moved, New Intersection Plans Being Considered
LEWISTON - After the Wells Fargo Branch at 303 Thain Road closed in July 2021, the building has sat empty. P1FCU recently purchased the property and decided to move it to move the building off the lot to a new location where it will be used as a non-customer facing, staff operations area.
Idaho Voters Have Until October 28 to Request Absentee Ballots
LEWISTON - Friday, October 28, 2022, is the last day applications for mail-out absentee ballots may be received by county clerks in Idaho for the November 8, 2022 General election. By law, all applications must be received by the Auditor’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 28.
Idaho's September Unemployment Rate Up Slightly to 2.8%, Clearwater County (6.5%) has Highest Unemployment Rate in State
BOISE - In the month of September 2022, Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped slightly from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September. This marks the eighth consecutive month that the Gem State unemployment rate has been below 3%. Latah (2.7%) and Nez Perce (2.9%) counties accounted for the lowest...
Idaho Fish and Game seeking information about an elk left to waste
ST MARIES, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in a dumpster in the town of St. Maries. The elk was left in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from Wildlife Technician, Mark Maret.
Chestnut Park Restrooms Closed Until Further Notice Due to Vandalism
CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff are closing the Chestnut Park restrooms located on the Snake River in Clarkston, WA until further notice due to an increase in vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the past several weeks there has been...
pullmanradio.com
New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill
Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
McMorris Rodgers to Present Purple Heart, Other Medals to Clarkston Vietnam Vet on Friday
CLARKSTON - On Friday, October 28, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and an officer from the Army National Guard will present Clarkston Army Veteran Dennis McDonald long overdue medals for his service in Vietnam. The medals include a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and others. Asotin County Emergency Manager Mark Janowski has...
Voters to Decide Latest Pullman Regional Hospital Expansion Bond, Mail In Ballots Will be Sent Out Friday
PULLMAN - Voters in the City of Pullman will once again decide a facility expansion bond for Pullman Regional Hospital. The mail-in ballots for the November general election in Washington will be sent out on Friday. Proposition 1 is a 27.5 million dollar bond that would pay for most of...
WSU to Drop COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Employees, Contractors and Volunteers, Effective October 31
PULLMAN - Washington State University has announced it will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees, contractors and volunteers. According to the university, the requirement will be lifted on October 31, in coordination with Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifting the state's remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and state of emergency. “Thanks...
City of Moscow Announces Fall Leaf Collection Dates
MOSCOW - As the leaves begin to fall, the City of Moscow is reminding residents to keep leaves and other debris out of the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater conveyance system. During the fall, the City of Moscow offers residents two options offered to assist with fall...
Dworshak Dam Releases to Fluctuate Between 1,600 and 3,000 cfs for Turbine Maintenance Testing on October 26-27
AHSAHKA, ID - Between Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, Dworshak Dam releases will fluctuate due to annual turbine maintenance testing. During the days of testing, flows will fluctuate for several hours between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fluctuations in flow...
Fall Burning Season in Moscow Set to Open Friday
MOSCOW - City of Moscow Fire Officials have announced that this year's fall burning season will run from October 21 – November 20, 2022. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings, and brush only. A written permit is not required for this burning period; however, persons who...
Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29
PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0