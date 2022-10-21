ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Arrested Warrant Issued for Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed to Return to Jail After Furlough

By Evan Ellis
Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
KLEWTV

Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
pullmanradio.com

New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill

Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

WSU to Drop COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Employees, Contractors and Volunteers, Effective October 31

PULLMAN - Washington State University has announced it will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees, contractors and volunteers. According to the university, the requirement will be lifted on October 31, in coordination with Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifting the state's remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and state of emergency. “Thanks...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

City of Moscow Announces Fall Leaf Collection Dates

MOSCOW - As the leaves begin to fall, the City of Moscow is reminding residents to keep leaves and other debris out of the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater conveyance system. During the fall, the City of Moscow offers residents two options offered to assist with fall...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Fall Burning Season in Moscow Set to Open Friday

MOSCOW - City of Moscow Fire Officials have announced that this year's fall burning season will run from October 21 – November 20, 2022. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings, and brush only. A written permit is not required for this burning period; however, persons who...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29

PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
PIERCE, ID
Comments / 0

